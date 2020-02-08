Donald Trump Jr. Thanks Adam Schiff For ‘Unearthing Who All Needed To Be Fired’

After Donald Trump‘s acquittal by the Senate and his decision to remove senior White House official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who testified in the impeachment inquiry, Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to thank lead impeachment manager Adam Schiff, The Hill reports.

“Allow me a moment to thank — and this may be a bit of a surprise — Adam Schiff,” he wrote Friday evening. “Were it not for his crack investigation skills, @realDonaldTrump might have had a tougher time unearthing who all needed to be fired. Thanks, Adam!”

In addition to Vindman, Trump dismissed former ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who also testified before the House Intelligence Committee — which Schiff chairs — in the House’s impeachment probe.

Both Sondland and Vindman spoke on the events surrounding Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he was accused of leveraging military aid to pressure Zelensky into digging up dirt on Democratic rival Joe Biden.

David Pressman, Vindman’s attorney, released a statement on Vindman’s dismissal on Friday.

“There is no question in the mind of any American why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House. LTC Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth. His honor, his commitment to right, frightened the powerful.”

Trump Jr. and allies of the president often attack opponents for irrationally hating Trump more than they love the country. During a January appearance on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures, Trump Jr. said that the Democrat and media hatred for Trump is in opposition to his success.

“You can’t dispute all-time low unemployment for every group in this country, every demographic,” he said, per Breitbart.

Conversely, Independent Justin Amash, who was driven out of the GOP after calling for Trump’s impeachment, claims that the Republican Party has devolved into blind Trump worship.

Amash previously noted his conservative voting record listed on Conservative Review and blasted modern Republicans for caring more about supporting Trump than the traditional principles of conservatism, such as limited government and personal freedom.

Republicans used to care about pics 1-3; now, they care mainly about pic 4. It’s no longer about conservatism; it’s about kneeling before a man. pic.twitter.com/10QscqfMhG — Justin Amash (@justinamash) October 1, 2019

Like Vindman and Sondland, Amash lost all support from his GOP colleagues and financial backers after opposing Trump. However, as The Inquisitr reported, the Michigan Rep. outraised all of his Democratic and Republican contenders during the last three months of 2019. The fundraising haul is not just impressive for an Independent but is the best of his career, suggesting he may be able to maintain his congressional seat without the help of the GOP.