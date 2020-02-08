‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Heard Those Pregnancy Rumors And Has Responded

The ending for Season 24 of The Bachelor has yet to be revealed, something out of the ordinary given the abundance of spoilers each year brings. Peter Weber’s final two women have been announced by Reality Steve, but who he chooses and what the big twist is at the end of the season is still a mystery. One of the wildest fan theories out there has suggested that one of the women on the show is pregnant, and that’s the bombshell Chris Harrison drops on Peter just before the final rose ceremony.

There have been several variations of the rumor, one of which suggests it’s actually two women that are pregnant. Different rumors imply that one of the women was pregnant before coming on the show but didn’t know it, while others say Peter was the one to impregnate one of his finalists. Given the filming schedule of the show and the extensive research is done on contestants before filming begins, a pregnancy (or two) is highly unlikely. Peter has heard these rumors and is finally commenting on them in an interview with Access Hollywood, which has been made available on YouTube.

“I’ve heard that. I’ve heard two people might be pregnant,” Peter laughed. “It’s like, whoa, one’s not enough. Okay.”

“It’s hilarious,” he continued. “People are really good at speculating. I will say I haven’t heard the actual ending yet, though.”

It looks like the pregnancy theory can officially be debunked, given that Peter said the rumor is hilarious.

Some fans and disapprovers of the theory also pointed out Peter’s time on The Bachelorette, and how he joked about always having a condom on hand when Hannah Brown found one in his car.

“I practice safety in everything I do,” he laughed.

Bachelor and Bachelorette host Chris also made fun of the situation, saying they always made sure there were plenty of condoms on hand this season for Peter, especially after he had four great moments with Hannah in a windmill as all Bachelor fans will remember from last season.

“Knowing what we had going in, we had to at least have half a dozen,” Harrison said. “We know four is on the table, so we have to be safer than that.”

For now, fans can only speculate on what the big secret is this season which will be revealed in the finale. At least we can put pregnancy off the table.

The Bachelor airs every Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.