Swedish Fitness Model Anna Nystrom Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Cleavage-Flaunting Close-Up: ‘Sporty Vibes’

Swedish fitness model Anna Nystrom looked absolutely gorgeous in a close-up selfie shared to Instagram on Saturday afternoon. The blond bombshell may not have put her sensational figure on display in the new photo, but her post was certainly attention-grabbing and gave fans plenty to look at.

The stunning selfie offered followers a detailed view of the model’s exquisite features, as Anna spotlighted her glam and hairstyles while striking a sultry pose for the camera. The snap was closely cropped to her beautiful face and ample decolletage, showing a glimpse of her perky chest as well. The 27-year-old hottie even flashed some skin in the flattering snap. She wore a sexy, low-cut, black top — one boasting a scooped neckline that exposed just enough cleavage to be tantalizing, without becoming too NSFW. The crop fit tightly across her chest, teasing the blonde’s busty curves. The garment also featured long sleeves, which were crafted out of gauzy mesh and gave a flirty touch to the simple yet very appealing look.

Anna added a little bling with a chic pendant necklace. The item sported a delicate, thin chain and an eye-catching round pendant, which dangled over her decolletage, calling even more attention to her tasteful cleavage.

The Swedish beauty completed the sexy-chic look with an elegant glam that played up her natural beauty. She wore a dark, earth-toned eyeshadow that made her deep blue eyes really pop, and further accentuated her stirring gaze with a winged eyeliner. Her makeup also included plenty of mascara, a touch of blush, and a luminizing primer that made her flawless fair complexion look like porcelain. Her eyebrows were expertly contoured and color-enhanced, and her lush lips sported an understated nude shade that harmonized with her bold eyeshadow.

The fair-haired beauty put the same kind of effort and dedication into her hairstyle. Anna showed off her luxurious mane perfectly coiffed in loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. The YouTube star pulled up her locks in the front in a bid to leave her face and glam exposed. She appeared to have secured them with a black scrunchie, although the selfie was too closely cropped to tell.

Anna kept thing simple in the caption, noting that she planned out the look as a casual one. She added a black heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of her top.

The post stirred a lot of reaction among her numerous admirers, earning substantial appreciation from the model’s 8.5 million followers. Her selfie racked up a little over 13,100 likes in the first 15 minutes of going live, and ended up amassing more than 34,700 likes and 450-plus comments within an hour of having been posted.

“Just two words sum’s [sic] you up and that is you are a beautiful lady,” gushed one fan, paying homage to Anna’s beauty with a string of bouquet emoji.

“You are incredible! Qüeen [crown emoji] You make this world a little bit more wonderful…” penned a second follower, clearly entranced with the Swedish model.

“Those eyes,” noticed a third Instagrammer, adding a pair of fire emoji for emphasis.

“Beautiful eyes,” agreed another, ending with two heart-eyes emoji.