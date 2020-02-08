Gigi Hadid Exposes Chest In Sheer Lace Gown During The Tom Ford Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid graced the runway during the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2020 fashion show yesterday, and shared some sneak peeks today to her Instagram page. One of the ensembles she wore was super eye-catching, as she was spotted in a sheer black lace gown that was completely see-through, which meant that her chest was left exposed for the occasion.

The dress had a conservative cut with a high turtleneck, long sleeves, and a skirt that reached the floor. Of course, the outfit was anything but conservative, considering that it was made of a sheer fabric with squiggly lines throughout. And although Gigi went without a bra, she sported a black pair of brief-style bottoms with a low waistline. The dress was further accessorized with a black velvet bow on her right hip. It had a skintight fit up top with a flowy skirt that caught the air as she walked.

The focus was completely on the dress, thanks to the lack of accessories.

Her hair was pulled back into a slick modern bun with a side part, which was further embellished with a hair clip on the left side of her forehead.

Gigi wore hot pink eyeshadow that gave way to silver hues below her brows. Her cheeks were dusted with blush and she rocked light pink lipstick.

The first part of the Instagram share was a video clip of the bombshell’s walk down the runway. The second image was a clip of her walking in another black and denim outfit. And finally, the last part was a photo of Gigi posing in the dress with one hand on her hip. The spotlight shone on her face and upper torso, the completely black backdrop adding drama to the snap.

Her followers rushed to the comments section to rave about her good looks and her dress.

“Now this is how you walk,” complimented a fan.

“You are so beautiful like UNREAL,” gushed a supporter.

“Can I get more obsessed with you??!!” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“Was so glad to have been to the show,” wrote an admirer.

In addition, the sensation posted another update on January 22 where she brought attention to her chest. This time, she did so in a casual outfit: a baggy shirt and shorts that resembled men’s boxers. Gigi lifted her shirt to reveal a hint of her and glanced at the camera with a coy pout on her face. She posed sitting down and grabbed her foot with her hand. Her hair was worn down, her locks falling around her shoulders.