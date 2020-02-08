NBA News: Charlotte Hornets Waive Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

Now that the NBA trade deadline has passed, many buyout candidates have emerged as playoff teams continue aiming to improve their roster. As for the Charlotte Hornets, they have multiple players who may be on the move in the near future. Despite being highly featured in rumors over the past week, the Hornets opted to stand pat at the trade deadline.

According to The Charlotte Observer, the Hornets have waived Michael Kidd-Gilchrist after finalizing a buyout agreement. Drafted by the Hornets as the second overall pick in 2012, there were hopes that Kidd-Gilchrist would help turn the franchise around. Although he had shown moments of brilliance early into his career, Kidd-Gilchrist didn’t take the next major step as a player.

In his eighth NBA season, Kidd-Gilchrist has only appeared in 12 games, averaging 4.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 13.3 minutes of play. The 26-year-old could certainly benefit from a change of scenery given his recent struggles on the court. Several NBA teams had expressed interest in Kidd-Gilchrist, but they were unwilling to trade for him.

With the player set to test the open market, there will likely be more suitors for his services. The Dallas Mavericks are expected to pursue Kidd-Gilchrist once he clears his waivers in the upcoming days. It may be the most suitable fit for him at the moment considering the Mavericks’ needs at the frontcourt.

OFFICIAL: Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & GM Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has waived F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist ???? https://t.co/Dx2vdLYNKG pic.twitter.com/U8kjlivfic — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) February 8, 2020

Following the departure of Kemba Walker in the summer, the Hornets have been undergoing a rebuild with young players earning most of the playing time. It has left veterans such as Kidd-Gilchrist watching from the sidelines. Seeing as his deal was set to expire in June, Kidd-Gilchrist will be determined to show his worth in hopes of extending his NBA run beyond this season.

Kidd-Gilchrist’s inconsistent jumper has led to doubts regarding his ability to be productive in the current NBA. Not only has it held him back from reaching his full potential, but it also resulted in a significant reduction of his minutes.

As previously noted by The Inquisitr, the Mavericks were hoping to add Andre Iguodala to the roster. Once the player inked a deal with the Miami Heat, the Mavericks turned their attention elsewhere with Kidd-Gilchrist coming into the fold.

Paired with Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, he would have a crucial opportunity to find an ideal role on a winning squad. Having been a member of a losing team, Kidd-Gilchrist would be participating in the postseason for the second time in his career, if he were to join the Mavericks as rumored.