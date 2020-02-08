Peter Weber Responds To Critics Calling Him One Of The Worst ‘Bachelors’ Ever

Viewers of The Bachelor who also check out Twitter from time to time know that Peter Weber has been receiving a lot of hate this season. The pilot has been dubbed by some as one of the worst Bachelors ever, which is quite a blow considering the show has seen 23 seasons before him. His ability to handle drama among the women and his poor decision making has caused the hate storm against him on social media, and he has definitely noticed.

The Season 24 Bachelor recently caught up with E! News to talk about the hate he is receiving online, some of which can’t even be repeated here.

“I’m definitely getting some tough skin now,” he told the outlet. “But I just…I understand that there’s a lot of drama right now and things are kind of crazy, but I do think it’s a little…it’s too bad a lot of the criticism and a lot of hate that’s kind of been kind of coming out.”

“I just think there’s no place for that and there’s too much of that right now, and I wish that people could more focus on spreading love and just more positivity and not so much negative stuff because again, we’re just we’re all human,” he added.

Peter also said he’s seen a lot of the negative things viewers of the show have been saying about the women on his cast as well and is aware it’s not just him on the receiving end. The 28-year-old understands that he signed up for this show and this is all a part of the process, but it doesn’t make hearing negative things any easier. He added he wished people would spread more love, and not so much hate. Peter reiterated he signed on as the Bachelor to find love and he’s been doing his best.

Some of Peter’s decisions, like bringing back Alayah Benavidez, have brought him a lot of criticism. Fans have been comparing him to Mike Johnson and Tyler Cameron, the two men from Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette season many hoped would become the Bachelor. According to these fans, Mike and Tyler never would have made such bad mistakes should they have been given the lead role on the reality series. Those kinds of statements are made almost every season on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, as 100 percent of the viewers will never be satisfied with the choices made by the reality stars.

Some of the harsh comments Peter has been receiving on Twitter can be found below.

This has to be the worst season of The Bachelor EVER. Peter sucks. The girls suck. The drama sucks. You know who would have thrived?! MIKE. HE WOULD HAVE BEEN THE BEST BACHELOR EVER. pic.twitter.com/s8JfJJxq7z — karen (@heyyyyykaren) February 7, 2020

Unpopular opinion: Peter may be the worst bachelor of all time because he lives for the drama and gaslights almost all the women on the show #bachelorabc — Patty Guevara (@PattyGuevara1) February 6, 2020

Peter is joining the ranks of worst bachelors ever #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/SqhOPN9xrx — Maggie Taylor (@maggiethemess) February 7, 2020

I’m just gonna say it….. peter is ugly at a solid 3 on a good day all these women can and should do so much better #TheBachelor — Rachel (@richynaps) February 6, 2020

Peter sucks at conversations. I'm so bored with all of his one-on-one's. Like is this even the same Peter from last season? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/kRkpPDBbff — RealityFelicia (@FeliciaReality) February 6, 2020

The Bachelor airs every Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.