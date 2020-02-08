Morale At An ‘All Time Low’ For Juul Employees, Some Expect Company To Soon Be Irrelevant

If Juul employees haven't already been laid off, many are looking for new opportunities elsewhere.

Things are looking pretty bleak for the vape giant Juul at the start of 2020. This partially due to what a sour note the company ended on in 2019, having laid off 650 of their employees. Those that remain could soon be out of a job as well in the coming year, thus leading to what some employees have called an “all time low” for company morale, according to Buzzfeed News.

Juul’s headquarters are based in San Francisco, California where they used to employ over 4,000 employees. While the company used to seem unstoppable, bringing in billions in revenue, it has since taken a major hit after the nation began to find out what dangerous side effects these products can have on customer’s health.

One Juul employee that was interviewed said they intended to soon get another job, “based on the trajectory of how the company is doing.”

Another employee slammed their own company, saying they are “Looking for new opportunities out there with companies that actually care about their employees and are truly mission focused. The work environment here is truly toxic.”

Other employees agreed that there may be little future for Juul, even believing it could become irrelevant in the next few years of even months.

The FDA says teen vaping is an epidemic. JUUL CEO acknowledges his product is a big part of the problem. Roughly 1 in 5 high school students, & nearly 1 in 20 middle school students said they vaped last year. JUUL's CEO tells CBS News what's being done to stop underage vaping. pic.twitter.com/i2PbftQmPi — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 29, 2019

A Juul spokesperson named Austin Finan responded to statements about their employees dissatisfaction.

“We are extremely proud of our team of experienced and committed professionals, and we work hard to foster a supportive and open workplace. We will continue to engage the entire JUUL team in a transparent manner as we work to reset the category and position the company for the long term.”

Nevertheless, it seems unlikely that there will be much of a long term for this company. By the end of 2019, not only was the FDA after Juul more than ever, but new stories of young people’s lives being nearly cut short due to vaping habits seemed to come out on the daily.

Despite the fact that the supposed original intention of the Juul was to help adult longtime smokers quit, the sweet flavors the company offered appealed to young people. Before long, teenagers were getting hooked on nicotine unnecessarily and putting their health at major risk. Now the company is facing plenty of lawsuits from cities claiming they marketed their products towards young people, the city of Denver, Colorado one of the most recent to join the list, as The Inquisitr previously reported.