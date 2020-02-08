Brunette Bombshell Niece Waidhofer Stuns In Sexy Red Lingerie, Quotes Shakespeare

Texan model Niece Waidhofer has established a reputation for being one of the sexiest and funniest people on Instagram. She often treats her 1.3 million fans to sexy pics of her wearing scanty lingerie and bikinis. The stunner loves to flaunt her incredible booty and killer figure.

On Saturday, February 8, Niece shared yet another jaw-dropping snap. For the photo, she modeled a racy red halter bra with a buckle strap resting between her shoulder blades. While her cleavage wasn’t on display because she posed facing away from the camera, a little bit of sideboob was visible under her arm. Apart from the bra, the model also rocked a pair of revealing red panties that accentuated the curves of her voluptuous rear end.

Niece often models in her bedroom at her Houston, Texas home. It appears that’s where she was photographed for her new photograph, too.

To complete her look, the Instagram vixen pulled her hair into a high ponytail that reached the center of her back. She applied her signature makeup, including smokey eyeshadow, mascara, and lipstick.

Niece quoted a famous exchange from the Shakespeare play, Romeo and Juliet, in her caption. To make it funnier, she changed some of the words.

“I’LL SH*T YOUR FUCKIN RUG, SIR,” Niece wrote, speaking for her pomeranian Boujee, pictured in the bottom right corner of her pic.

Her fans thought her commentary was hilarious, and they flocked to her comments section to tell her that and compliment her beautiful body. Within one hour of going live, Niece’s post earned more than 37,000 likes and over 500 comments.

Several people jokingly wrote that they thought Boujee was even cuter than Niece and wished she had put her pet dog in the photo more.

“I just enjoy the fact you named your dog after a class of people. ‘Only the finest of dog food for me,'” wrote one fan.

“Absolute perfection utterly flawless from head to toe angelic beauty flawless curves,” gushed another admirer.

“That booty is goals,” complimented a third user.

A fourth person said, “She is the most beautiful thing on earth.”

Aside from her regular followers, several of Niece’s famous colleagues also liked and commented on her post, including Gabriella Abutbol.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Niece shared two snapshots taken ten years apart. She chose her favorite photo from 2010 to compare to her current day look. The 2010 snap showed her wearing a strapless black dress, and in the more recent image, she wore scandalous black lingerie.