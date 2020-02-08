Fitness Trainer Lisa Lanceford Trains Her Arms In Light Blue Sports Bra And Leggings For New Videos

Bombshell fitness trainer Lisa Lanceford shared an arm workout demonstration on Instagram Saturday and fans are loving it. Dressed in a light blue sports bra and matching leggings, the brunette beauty started the workout with a flex of her biceps and a goofy little dance with her head. She then launched into a set of tricep rope extensions using a cable machine. For this exercise, Lisa held the machine’s roped handle in front of her and pulled the weight down. Each repetition triggered activation of her tricep muscles which the camera clearly captured.

Lisa switched to using a dumbbell in the next video for some more tricep extensions. This time she held the weight above her head and then lifted and lowered it, keeping her elbow bent. Paused barbell curls came next and Lisa used an EZ Bar for the exercise. First, she pulled it up to her torso and then curled the weight up to her shoulders. In her caption, Lisa advised fans to keep their elbows “pinned” to their sides during the movement and to avoid swinging the weight.

Lisa brought back the dumbbells in the final video for a set of bicep curls which required her to lift each weight simultaneously to her shoulders while she lay on an incline bench.

In the caption, Lisa revealed that she doesn’t really focus on training her arms that much since they bulk up quickly. But her fans didn’t seem to mind as they shared their appreciation for the workout demonstration in the comments section.

“Thank you for the inspiration and motivation!!” one fan wrote. “My arms are my weakness…feel like it takes FOREVER for me to build upper body strength.”

“This lady is awesome and her workouts are simple and effective,” another added after tagging another Instagram user.

Others complimented Lisa’s appearance with many focusing on her all-blue outfit.

“I love that blue,” another added. “It looks soooo nice on you, wow.”

“You look gorgeous,” a third commenter wrote. “Very, very hot and beautiful sweetie.”

This is hardly the first time that Lisa has shared an upper body workout on her Instagram page. In a previous post, she trained her shoulders with a combination of lateral raises, military presses, upright rows, rope front raises and more. The post has been liked close to 30,00 times since its upload.

She also trained her chest muscles in a recent Instagram video series. During those clips, she completed a circuit that included, standing cable chest presses, barbell bench presses, incline close grip push-ups, and alternating dumbell chest presses. This post has racked up over 25,000 likes so far.