Draya Michele Shows Off Cleavage In Tight Purple Mini Dress On Instagram

Draya Michele has been sharing lots of eye-catching photos on her Instagram page lately, many that showed her rocking a variety of outfits. And today, she continued the trend with a new snap of her sizzling in a tight purple mini dress with a revealing neckline. The ensemble left her cleavage on full display, her chic styling complementing her look without distracting from her amazing physique.

The former Basketball Wives star sat on a light turquoise chair for the shot, placing her hands on either side of the cushion. Draya crossed her left leg in front and glanced over at the camera with a small pout on her face.

The dress that she wore was a light lavendar tone with cinched accents throughout, which emphasized her tiny waist and curvy hips. The main focal point of the outfit was arguably the hard v-neckline that extended inched below her chest, a cut that allowed her to flaunt her cleavage.

Draya wore her hair pulled back into a low, luxurious ponytail with a middle part. Her locks had defined waves and she brushed them over her left shoulder.

Her makeup included dark and long lashes, a hint of pink eyeshadow, and light-colored lipstick.

She accessorized with a couple of dazzling chandelier earrings that featured a giant circular gem at the top. This gave way to a heart-shaped accent with long tassels that reached down to her shoulders.

The beauty sat in front of a white half-wall with wainscoting and thin railings above it. Beside her was a matching circular ottoman, and she appeared to be sitting in a foyer.

Her adoring followers rushed to the comments section to send their love.

“Love you babe! So fire!!” exclaimed a fan.

“This woman only gets finer and finer,” declared a second social media user.

“This dress!” raved a supporter.

“Light kinda dark, short sorta tall. Slim, kinda thick, I swear I love ’em all…,” wrote an admirer, referring to the caption that quoted Jay-Z’s song, “Girls, Girls, Girls.”

In addition, Draya posted another photo of herself rocking a pink cut-out dress on January 24. She leaned against a wall with wooden panels and raised her left hand to rest on her head. The dress had a low neckline and a circular sparkling accent that brought attention to her cleavage. The cut-out was on her midriff, allowing her to show off plenty of skin. She gazed at the camera with a coy look and wore her wavy hair down.