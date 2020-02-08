British Beauty Chloe Saxon Puts On A Busty Show In Skintight Strapless Denim Dress

Chloe Saxon put on a busty show in a skimpy denim ensemble for her latest Instagram photo. The British beauty shared the post with her fans on Saturday afternoon.

In the sexy snap, Chloe looked like a total smokeshow as she donned a skintight, strapless denim dress. The outfit showcased all of the model’s hourglass curves, including her toned arms, massive cleavage, tiny waist, and curvy hips.

She paired the dress with a black belt, and accessorized with light-colored polish on her fingernails, a dainty gold chain around her neck, and some sparkling earrings.

Chloe wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head and styled in straight strands. She also wore a full face of makeup in the shot.

The glam look included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner and dramatic smoky eye shadow. She completed the style with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under her eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheekbones and light pink lipstick.

In the background of the photo, lots of green plants can be seen, as well as globe lighting and a couple canoodling in the corner. In the caption, Chloe reveals that her dress was made by the brand FashionNova.

Meanwhile, many of Chloe’s 595,000-plus followers flocked to show their love for the racy photo. The snap earned more than 4,600 likes and over 60 comments within the first hour after it went live on the network.

“Hey beautiful you looking very good as always just want to say hello,” one of Chloe’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“YOU LOOK INCREDIBLE,” another loyal fan told the model.

“Definitely The Beginning Of A Serious Fever,” stated a third social media user.

“This is just too hot to handle!! How can one woman be this beautiful and sexy?! It’s just not fair at all. Love this picture of you girly. U look so amazing,” a fourth person commented.

While clothing is covering most of her curves in the photo, that isn’t always the case. The model loves to show some skin as well, and often rocks skimpy ensembles that highlight all her flawless figure.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently dropped jaws on Instagram when she posed in a scanty black lace bra and matching panties while celebrating her 34th birthday.

That photo was also a huge hit among Chloe Saxon’s fans. To date, the post has raked in more than 25,000 likes and over 570 comments.