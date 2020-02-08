Aussie Stunner Natalie Roser Sizzles In A Mismatched Bikini And Straw Hat: ‘It’s Bali Time’

Natalie Roser is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Friday, the Aussie stunner dazzled her 1.2 million Instagram followers with an eye-popping new photo from her vacation in Bali that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. The snap was taken selfie-style and saw the 29-year-old posing in front of the mirror in her hotel room. Behind Natalie was a large window that provided a glimpse of the cloudless blue sky and sunny weather, which the model appeared ready to go outside and enjoy in a sexy bikini from Savannah Morrow The Label that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The blond bombshell slayed in her swimwear from the Los Angeles-based brand that did way more showing than covering up. Her look for the day included a unique, off-the-shoulder top with poufy sleeves that was in a bright teal color that popped against her deep, all-over glow. The piece cut off just below her voluptuous assets, giving her audience an ample view of Natalie’s trim waist and chiseled abs.

Instead of a matching pair of bikini bottoms, the former Maxim cover girl opted for a classic black pair that was even more risque than the top half of her look. The number showcased the babe’s sculpted legs and killer curves thanks to its cheeky style. Meanwhile, its waistband sat high-up on Natalie’s hips, further highlighting her flat midsection and hourglass silhouette.

Natalie added a straw hat to her look to give it even more of a tropical vibe. Her platinum tresses were worn down underneath the headwear and cascaded behind her back. As for her beauty, the model opted for a minimal makeup look that included a nude lip and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Unsurprisingly, the steamy new addition to the Instagram hottie’s page was a huge hit with her fans. It racked up more than 21,000 likes within its first 20 hours of going live. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Natalie’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are insanely gorgeous and stunning,” one person wrote.

Another said that Natalie was “perfection.”

“You define beauty,” commented a third.

“You have a great figure,” quipped a fourth.

This is hardly the first time that Natalie has flaunted her impressive physique on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her leaving little to the imagination in a set of impossibly tiny lingerie from her own Rose and Bare clothing line. That look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the upload over 23,000 likes.