Sveta Bilyalova Pulls Down Swimsuit To Flaunt Her Sandy Chest On Instagram

Sveta Bilyalova has been keeping things sizzling on her Instagram page lately with plenty of swimsuit pics, but took it up a notch with a new photo today that likely caught many of her fans’ attention. There were three pictures in the set, but the first one was the most revealing as Sveta pulled down her swimsuit to reveal her sandy chest.

The stunner posed facing the camera straight-on and stood at the beach, the ocean waters and large rock formations and cliffs visible behind her. Several people could be seen far away along the shoreline, which may have inspired her caption and photo set.

She placed both of her hands on her chest to censor herself somewhat with her sideboob and underboob hard to miss. She must have been rolling around in the sand while topless because her chest, midriff, and upper thighs were covered in light sand.

The swimsuit that she partially wore was white with thick straps and it was pulled down to her midriff.

Sveta glanced at the camera with a sultry expression on her face, her lips slightly parted with a hint of a smile. Her hair was down in a casual hairstyle with most of her hair pulled back behind her shoulders.

The beauty wore natural looking makeup and opted for light mascara, eyeshadow, and pink lipstick.

The second photo showed Sveta pulling up her swimsuit with her left hand although she left her right hand over her chest. She popped her right hip and gazed into the distance.

In the final picture, the model was photographed holding both sides of her swimsuit up to her chest.

The bombshell’s fans rushed to the comments section to send their compliments.

“Beautiful pictures. Extremely lovely as always,” gushed a follower.

Others responded to the caption.

“Hahahaha you’re so funny and pretty tho,” raved an admirer.

“Only your 6.3M followers,” pointed out a supporter.

“Sorry I watched but you look so d*mn good I couldn’t look away,” joked a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Sveta posted another swimsuit pic on January 30. This time, she was spotted in a bright red bikini as she lay in the water. The model positioned herself by the edge of a second-story pool, placing her shoulders on the edge and lifting her head into the air. She extended her arms out to the sides and propped up her left knee. Her sideboob peeked through and her toned abs were on full display.