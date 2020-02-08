Olivia Jade Giannulli Poses On The Beach While Lori Loughlin Prepares For Trial

Olivia Jade Giannulli appeared carefree and happy posing by the ocean.

While her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli may be in the midst of some major legal trouble, their 20-year-old daughter Olivia Jade appears to be carefree and enjoying herself in her recent Instagram post. She was all smiles while posing on a hill at the beach, the ocean sparkling behind her.

Olivia raised her arm in the air victoriously after reaching the top of the sand dune, a pair of black sunglasses shielding her eyes. She sported high waisted jeans she paired with a black tank top and a pair of simple white sneakers.

“Tiny girl. Gig mountain,” she captioned the photo which accumulated over 100,000 likes.

Olivia has begun to start posting again on Instagram after months away but is using a filter feature the platform offers to keep hate comments away. Thus, the only people that can comment are those she actually follows.

She enabled this feature after she was slammed with hate in the wake of her parents arrest for their role in the college admissions scandal. When the news first broke that she and her family were wrapped up in the case, she had no choice but to go radio silent on social media and begin turning off comment sections.

Olivia was previously a successful YouTuber who made videos focused on makeup and fashion, often showing off her glamorous lifestyle. She had sponsorship deals with major beauty brands such as Sephora but lost them after the scandal. While she still boasts nearly 2 million subscribers on the platform, her posts are few and far between these days.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Olivia returned to YouTube after a long hiatus on December 4, 2019 with a short two minute video. She explained that she wished she could talk about what had been going on but was legally not allowed to say anything of the legal trouble her family faces. Despite not being able to speak on the matter, she said she missed making videos and wanted to come back.

“I’m terrified to make this video and to come back. I know that I also want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction for people that have been DMing and asking me,” she said.

Some fans had sympathy for her.

“She sounds like she’s about to cry or in a lot of pain. Please take care of your health and reflect because there’s much more to life. You can put this behind and live happily again,” one person advised.