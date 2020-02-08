Blond Bombshell Charly Jordan Looks Flawless While Posing In A Black Bikini & Unbuttoned Jeans

Charly Jordan put her flawless figure on display in a scanty bikini and jeans for her latest Instagram upload. The blond bombshell rocked social media with the photos on Saturday afternoon.

In the sexy snaps, Charly looked smoking hot as she donned a black string bikini. She went shirtless for the photos while showing off her toned arms, cleavage, flat tummy, rock hard abs, and tiny waist.

Meanwhile, she added a pair of unbuttoned jeans over top of her bikini bottoms. Charly hooked her thumb over the pants and tugged them down to reveal the bikini briefs underneath.

The model posed in front of a white background as she gave a seductive gaze into the camera. She wore her long, caramel-colored locks parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

Charly accessorized the look with some black boots, bracelets on her wrists, rings on her fingers, and layered chains around her neck.

The model also decided on a full face of glam makeup in the shots. The look consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and dark pink lipstick. she completed the look with a glowing tan all over her body.

Many of Charly’s over 2.7 million followers wasted no time showing their love for the photos, clicking the like button over 116,000 times and leaving more than 530 comments within the first 35 minutes after they were shared on the platform.

“I am honestly amazed every time you post,” one of Charly’s followers stated in the comments section.

“God you’re so beautiful I hate looking at your face cuz you’re taken but not gonna look away,” remarked another adoring fan.

“Beautiful series of shots and awesome physique Charly,” a third social media user wrote.

“Never have I seen such beauty. You look like very much like Shakira and Jessica Alba in these photos. So stunning,” a fourth comment read.

Charly’s fans have become accustom to seeing the model showcase her enviable curves online. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently got pulses racing when she shared a set of pictures of herself wearing nothing but some sheer, white panties.

In those snaps, Charly pointed out her stretchmarks, and revealed that she was proud of her body while encouraging her fans to also be proud of their own bodies.

That post has garnered more than 349,000 likes and over 1,700 comments to date.