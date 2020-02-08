Pamela Anderson Loves Her ‘Transformations’ In Sexy New Photos

Pamela Anderson‘s latest Instagram uploads feature the iconic blond bombshell looking seductive in suggestive angles, posing for the camera in the sultry black-and-white shots.

In the first picture, the Baywatch star posed topless, staring directly at the camera as her bangs fell over one eye. She had one arm crossed over her chest, reaching her shoulder. She put her bare curves on display, with only the positioning of her arm and the crop of the photo shielding the rest of her body from view. Her blond hair fell down her back in loose waves and layers.

Her hallmark, pencil-thin eyebrows arched over her light eyes. She wore kohl-black liner on both the top of her lids and in her waterline. Dark shadow swept across her one visible eye, giving it a smoky-eye look.

In the caption of the photo, the former Playboy model quoted famed writer Anaïs Nin, writing that while she loves to see herself transform, no one knows just how many different versions of herself there are.

While Pamela usually includes a deep quote in the caption of her Instagram photos, this one comes at an important time in the model’s life. In fact, as The Inquisitr recently reported, Pamela just separated from her husband of 12 days, Jon Peters.

Pamela’s 979,000 followers loved the image, and flocked to the comment section to reveal their thoughts. As of this writing, the photo has been double-tapped more than 6,745 times, and has racked up over 100 comments.

In the comments, one follower expanded on her quote.

“No matter how many women are in you, they are you. Part of your heart, body and soul,” they wrote. “Transformations are good. They form us, and we learn from our past and live in the present. [Our] Hope is in the future. Continue to be you.”

In the second undated photo, Pamela sat on a step and leaned back against a concrete wall. She wore a black dress so tiny that the hem almost rode all the way up to her hip. Her long, blond hair tumbled down her shoulders. The frock had a slight silver-striped pattern to it, and exposed her ample cleavage with a plunging V neckline.

Her face was stunningly made up: Bronzer was swiped across her cheeks. Her lids were dusted with shadow. Black mascara coated her eyelashes. She wore a large, sparkly bauble in her earlobe.

“Beautiful and intelligent! A celestial goddess lady!” exclaimed a fan.

“Love your make up,” remarked another, adding a kissy-face emoji.