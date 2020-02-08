Pregnant Ciara Shows Off Baby Bump In Curve Hugging Black Dress On Instagram

Ciara has shown that she isn’t about to let her baby bump stop her from being chic. In a recent photo series on her Instagram page, the “Goodies” singer rocked an elegant curve-hugging mock-turtleneck black dress. The garment featured a cold-shoulder neckline on one side and a sleeve that extended to her wrist on the other. Ciara’s dress also included a thigh-high slit, a detail that she flaunted in the first and third photos in the series.

The soon to be mom-of-three wore her gold-streaked brown hair up in a high ponytail but left a couple of tendrils out that elegantly framed her face. She accessorized her look with what appeared to be diamond stud earrings and sported a pair of strappy sandals on her feet.

Thanks to the color and design of the dress, it was difficult to tell that Ciara was pregnant in the photos taken from the front. However, when she turned to the side, the baby bump was difficult to miss.

As of this writing, Ciara’s post has been liked over 420,000 times and close to 5,000 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans seemed in awe of Ciara’s beauty.

“Stepping on our necks!” one commenter said.

“Ain’t nothing like that pregnancy glow up,” another added.

Others speculated about the gender of her fetus.

“She’s having a girl, calling it!” a third commented. “Look at that drop.”

The images also seemed to inspire a desie to get pregnant in some commenters.

“Soooooo damn beautiful…. I think I want to get pregnant” a fourth commenter remarked.

According to the tags on the photos, Ciara’s dress was designed by American high fashion designer, Tom Ford. As the sign in the background of her first photo indicated, Ciara wore the ensemble to his recent fashion show which was held on Friday, February 7 in Hollywood.

As The Inquisitr reported, Ciara announced her pregnancy via a photo she posted to Instagram on January 30. In the snapshot, the singer flaunted her baby bump in a bikini as she stood on top of a rock formation in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Ciara wrote “Number 3” in the caption and tagged her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He shared his version of the photo on his Instagram and used the same caption as his wife.

Ciara’s photo has since been liked more than 1.5 million times and close to 50,000 Instagram users have commented on it so far.