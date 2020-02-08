Milwaukee Teacher Travis Sarandos Tweets That Rush Limbaugh’s Cancer Is ‘Awesome,’ Gets Placed On Leave

'Hopefully it is as quick as it is painful,' he wrote.

-A Milwaukee school teacher has been placed on leave after tweeting that Rush Limbaugh‘s cancer is “awesome,” USA Today reports.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Monday the 69-year-old conservative radio talk-show host announced that he is battling advanced lung cancer, a virulent form of the disease with a comparatively-low survival rate.

As is often the case when it comes to highly-controversial public figures, the announcement was met with mixed reception. The host’s fans lavished praise on the commentator, expressing their desire for a quick recovery; President Trump even bestowed the Medal of Freedom on him at the State of the Union speech. Some of his detractors, however, expressed their belief that Limbaugh perhaps deserved what he got.

Sarandos, who teaches English at Milwaukee High School of the Arts, seems to have fallen into the latter categroy.

In a tweet that has since been deleted — indeed, Sarandos appears to have deleted his entire Twitter account — Sarandos wrote that he hopes Limbaugh will recover, and will emerge from the ordeal an advocate for affordable health care.

“limbaugh [sic] absolutely should have to suffer from cancer. it’s awesome that he’s dying, and hopefully it is as quick as it is painful,” Sarandos then wrote.

Initially, Sarandos’ superiors at his school district were hesitant to take action, saying that he made the post acting as himself, and not intending to represent the views of his school or its district.

However, several Twitter users called for Sarandos to be fired, as Business Insider reports.

“Travis Sarandos should be absolutely ashamed of himself for his comments. This person should not have any contact with the impressionable minds of children. None at all,” wrote one Twitter user.

Similarly, Milwaukee Alderman Robert Donovan asked the school district to take action against Sarandos.

“He is supposed to be an example of the inclusive, tolerant, and respectful spirit of the Milwaukee Public schools. He is clearly nothing of the sort,” he wrote.

Not long afterwards Milwaukee Public Schools announced that Sarandos had been placed on leave.

This marks the second time this week that a schoolteacher learned the hard way that a poorly-thought-out post on social media can have implications for their job.

As ABC News reports, Camas, Washington high school principal Liza Sejkora was forced to apologize after she posted on Facebook that Kobe Bryant deserved to die, calling him a “rapist” in reference to a 2003 incident in which a woman accused the Lakers star of sexual assault.