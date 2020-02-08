Instagram Hottie Sarah Houchens Squats In Tiny Navy Blue Bikini For Slow Motion Video

Sarah Houchens strutted her stuff in a tiny bikini for her most recent Instagram update. The blond bombshell uploaded the post to her account on Saturday.

Sarah rocked a navy blue bikini in the post, which included a photo and a slow motion video. The model’s skimpy two-piece boasted thin straps and thong bottoms. The ensemble flaunted her toned arms, cleavage, flat tummy, rock hard abs, long, lean legs, and curvy hips.

In the photo, Sarah is seen squatting down as she wore a pair of white sneakers on her feet. She placed on hand on her knee and the other hang down in front of her as she gave a sultry stare into the camera.

The video featured a slow motion look at Sarah squatting down to assume the pose as some palm tress blew in the wind behind her.

Sarah had her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

The model also opted for a full face of makeup in the post. The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added to the glam look with pink blush on her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and dark pink lip gloss. She also sported a deep tan all over her body.

In the caption, Sarah told her fans to embrace the uncertainty in life. She also revealed that her bikini was made by the brand FashionNova.

Many of Sarah’s over 669,000-plus followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post. The photo was liked more than 11,000 times and gained more than 300 comments within the first two hours after it was published to her feed.

“You are incredibly beautiful! I can’t pour it into words how stunning you are!” one of Sarah’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Gorgeous and those eyes,” remarked another admirer.

“Killer picture and video!!! You’re absolutely beautiful,” stated a third social media user.

“You don’t have a bad angle,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah often showcases her gym-honed body in skimpy swimwear. Earlier this week, the stunning model flaunted her round booty and muscular physique when she posed in a strapless green bikini.

She showcased her curves from the front and the back in the bathing suit, which dropped jaws all over Instagram. That post also proved to be a popular one among Sarah’s fans. To date, it’s racked up over 12,000 likes and more than 260 comments.