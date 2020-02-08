Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Flaunts Insane Body In Sheer Black Bikini: ‘Don’t Forget To Stretch’

Instagram hottie Kayla Moody was very active on social media on Saturday. The sizzling bikini model thrilled fans with two separate photos from her recent Costa Rican getaway, which she shared several hours from one another so that both her early-rising followers and those who slept in would have something spicy to look at and keep them company over breakfast.

In the first post, Kayla flaunted her enviable figure in a racy hot-pink monokini by Swimxotic Swimwear, as previously covered by The Inquisitr. The gorgeous blonde slipped into another swimsuit from the same brand for the second update, which was even steamier in nature. The highly-NSFW photo, which is too risqué to be shared here and can be viewed on Instagram, portrayed the bombshell soaking up the sun in a sheer black bikini. Kayla left nothing to the imagination in the saucy beach attire, which was crafted out of a completely see-through mesh and offered an unencumbered view of her shapely chest. The babe unabashedly flashed her breasts in the gauzy item, showing some serious nipple as she posed provocatively for the camera.

The torrid look caught the eye for more than one reason. The ultra-revealing bikini also boasted a daring design, and was made up of a cheeky halterneck top and a minuscule g-string. Photographed in what was likely her hotel room in San Jose, Kayla showed off the outfit as she stepped out on the balcony for a little sunbath. The Instagram sensation was snapped from the mid-profile and turned her torso to the camera to show off her busty assets in as much detail as possible. The stunner had one hand on the metal railing and tucked the other hand behind her head as she sultrily stretched her body and basked in the golden rays. She lifted up one knee to show off her chiseled thigh, and looked down at the camera with softly pursed lips and a smoldering gaze.

The tantalizing posture revealed little detail about the model’s skimpy bikini bottoms. Only the thong’s thin side strap was visible in the shot, resting high on Kayla’s waist and emphasizing her hourglass frame. However, the eye-popping photo offered a copious look at the bold top, which featured teardrop cups and spaghetti straps that crisscrossed over her decolletage. The babe spotlighted her buxom curves in the teeny item, showing plenty of underboob and even a little sideboob.

Kayla put more than her ample bosom on display. The self-proclaimed “proud military wife” flaunted her insane body, showcasing her toned midriff and taut waistline. She also teased her round posterior and showed off her curvy hip. The blond bombshell appeared to be rocking the wet hair look, and let her locks fall freely down her back and over her shoulder. Two rebel tendrils framed her face, calling attention to her glam.

The model teamed up the brazen look with a sophisticated makeup, which included faux eyelashes and a dark eyeliner. She also seemed to be wearing nude-toned eyeshadow and a matching lipstick.

The steamy photo was immediately noticed by her fans. Plenty of Kayla’s followers clicked the like button more than 4,500 times and left 130-plus comments under the sweltering post, all within a little over an hour of it going live.

Many of her admirers were left speechless by the smoking-hot looking, opting to express their admiration exclusively via emoji. Some managed to string a few words together in gushing messages that showered the blonde with praise.

“Dayummmmmmmm Kayla this is fire baby!” wrote one person.

“Saturday stretch is definitely worth it from you,” penned a second Instagrammer. “Very sexy Kayla,” they added, along with an assortment of flattering emoji.

“Beautiful great photo to start my weekend with. Wow,” was a third reply, also abundant in complimenting emoji.

“So radiantly sexy!!” read a fourth message, trailed by a peach emoji, a black heart emoji, and a sparkles emoji.