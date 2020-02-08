‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Looks Smoking Hot In Nothing But Nude Lingerie

Maitland Ward looked smoking hot as she rocked nothing but some revealing lingerie for her most recent Instagram post. The former Boy Meets World star shared the shot with her fans on Saturday.

In the sexy snap, Maitland donned a nude bra with tiny lace detailing in the middle. She paired the lingerie with matching panties as she posed while laying on a plush, blue couch. She leaned back with her hands above he shoulders and gave a sultry stare into the camera.

The actress showcased her massive cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, curvy hips, and long, lean legs in the ensemble. She wore her long, red hair parted to the side and styled in wild curls that cascaded over her shoulders.

Maitland also rocked a full face of makeup in the photo. The glam look included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and brown eyeliner. She completed the style with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under her eyes, as well as pink blush on her the apples of her cheeks, and bright red lipstick.

Maitland apparently couldn’t think of a caption for the picture, and asked he fans to come up with their own.

Of course, the actress’ over 1.2 million followers fell in love with the snap, and clicked the like button over 60,000 times while leaving 1,000 comments with the first nine hours after it was published to her account.

“You post this and expect us to think coherently???” one of Maitland’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Na queen @maitlandward I can’t help I’m too distracted,” remarked another adoring fan.

“My god!! I’m in love right now. You are so beautiful,” a third social media user gushed.

“How can this angel be real? She looks more stunning and gorgeous today than she did 20 years ago. She must have sold her soul to the devil lol. Seriously though, Maitland you are basically perfect in every way.” a fourth person told the actress.

Maitland appears to have no qualms about putting her curves on full display. Not only does she often post racy photographs of herself in very revealing clothing, but she’s also entered into a new career as an adult film star.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the actress delighted her fans earlier this week when she posed for a sexy selfie as she donned a tight black and white top and impossibly tiny black booty shorts.

Maitland Ward’s fans also went wild for the post. To date, it’s raked in more than 44,000 likes and over 410 comments.