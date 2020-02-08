‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Troublemaker Blake Horstmann Calls Producers ‘Evil’

Every season of a reality television show has it’s villain, and in Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, that bad guy was Blake Horstmann. The former Bachelorette contestant was torn apart by viewers for his playboy ways and how he jumped from woman to woman without any regrets. He was slammed for connecting with a lot of the ladies before the show, especially at the Stagecoach music festival, and all the drama followed him to the sandy beaches of Mexico. The bad boy is now explaining a lot of his negative portrayal had to do with the producers on BiP and called them evil.

Blake recently spoke at Indiana University (reported by the Indiana Daily Student) where he dished on all things Bachelor. According to Blake, filming the show was absolutely miserable and it’s not as glamorous as it appears to be on television.

“It was constantly hot, the days felt repetitive and spiders and monkeys often scurried through their rooms, which were open-air. In the first week he slept a total of 12 hours,” he recalled.

From what viewers can see of the Mexican villa BiP contestants stay at, there don’t appear to be very many doors and the cast is exposed to the elements. Cameras are always capturing crabs, lizards, and other animals running around the hotel, even by the reality stars’ beds.

But it’s not just the conditions that are terrible, according to Blake.

“The producers are evil, but they’re very good at their jobs,” he added without much explanation.

“Paradise is another level of torture,” he added. “I literally wanted to walk into the ocean and keep walking.”

It’s safe to say Blake will not be returning for a second season in Paradise. After hookups with Hannah Godwin, Tayshia Adams, Kristina Schulman, and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, he ultimately ended up alone and isn’t currently linked to anyone from a Bachelor show.

This isn’t the first time producers of a Bachelor show have been labeled as evil. Viewers have been more than frustrated with Peter Weber’s current season, as many feel they have been too involved in scheming behind-the-scenes. Victoria Fuller and Peter went on a one-on-one date at the beginning of the season to an amusement park which was followed by a private concert. The performer was country singer Chase Rice, an ex-boyfriend of Victoria’s. The whole situation was too coincidental for some fans of the show, who felt production had interfered too much and suggested they needed to take a step back.

The Bachelor airs every Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.