WWE Rumors: Alexa Bliss Reportedly Dating Singer

According to TMZ, WWE superstar Alexa Bliss is reportedly back in the dating game, and singer-songwriter Ryan Cabrera is her chosen man.

The report states that the pair were set up by The Miz, who is a mutual friend of both parties. Cabrera frequently appears on the Miz and Mrs reality television series, but he is a known friend of several WWE superstars and has been known to appear backstage at company events.

Bliss supposedly hit it off with Cabrera after meeting him at the Friday Night SmackDown premiere on FOX back in October of last year. Since then, they’ve been spotted out in public together on a few separate occasions.

Following the episode of Friday Night SmackDown, they were spotted in Chicago together during the 2019 Survivor Series weekend. Cabrera was in town for a concert that weekend, but the potential couple still managed to squeeze in some time together.

After that, they were pictured hanging out in St. Louis on New Year’s Eve, and they also accompanied each other to last month’s Grammy Awards ceremony, where they posed for several photos.

In another telling moment, the alleged daters were pictured cuddling up at Disneyland, albeit with two other other people accompanying them.

TMZ reached out to Bliss and Cabrera’s representatives for comments, but at the time of this writing, neither side has commented on the matter.

However, the pictures do suggest that they’re either dating or have become good friends in recent months. Of course, until either party confirms the status of their relationship, it’s all just speculation for now.

If Bliss is dating the singer, this will mark her first public romance since parting ways with Buddy Murphy. Citing the journalist Ryan Satin, WhatCulture reported that the former couple called off their engagement in September 2018, having been in a relationship with each other since their days in NXT.

The WhatCulture article states Bliss and Murphy’s breakup was quiet and amicable, which is why news of her dating Cabrera might be surprising to WWE fans. They also reportedly ended their relationship on good terms, and still remain fans of each other as performers and as people.

If Bliss and Cabrera are dating, it’s surely only a matter of time before they open up about their romance in an interview or social media post. However, it’s also possible that they want to keep their private lives to themselves, which will keep everyone guessing for the foreseeable future.