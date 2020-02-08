‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Wishes He ‘Could Have Put My Foot Down’ More On The Show

It’s no surprise that producers play a part in what happens on reality television shows, especially those that involve contestants looking for love. It seems like that may be the case for this season of The Bachelor, as Peter Weber has recently said he wished he could have put his foot down in more situations. The star of Season 24 recently caught up with Jenny McCarthy on her radio show (via Us Weekly) and admitted he wished things went a little bit differently for his time as the Bachelor.

“Maybe I wish I could’ve put my foot down a little bit more during certain cases and seen the truth a little more clearly,” he explained. “Again, I was trying my best. It’s tough dating that many women. It’s not easy at all.”

Of course, his declaration may have had nothing to do with producer’s interference at all, but his reference to bringing back Alayah Benavidez suggests that they might have had something to do with it. Fans have already been upset with the production on Season 24, suggesting there has been too much interference and scheming by those behind the scenes. Viewers began questioning some authenticity of the show when Victoria Fuller was brought on a one-on-one date where her ex-boyfriend was the performer at an amusement park.

“I’m just someone naturally, yes, I want to see the good in everyone. I want to give everyone the benefit of the doubt,” Peter later added. “And that came back to bite me a little bit in this type of experience.”

He also expressed his frustration in seeing how Alayah was acting around the women when he wasn’t with her on his own.

“After watching the episode back, I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?'” he said. “I did my best.”

Peter also noted how it feels to watch everything playback on the show, including how he himself looks. The reality star said he was a bit embarrassed about how he danced in several scenes on the show, especially during the Chase Rice concert with Victoria F. The pilot joked that he got lost in the moment during the dates with his women, and wished he could have paid a little more attention to his dancing.

There are plenty more cringeworthy moments to come as the field of women narrows down and deeper connections are made. There are only six women left vying for Peter’s heart: Victoria F., Madison Prewett, Hannah Ann Sluss, Kelley Flanagan, Kelsey Weier, and Natasha Parker.

The Bachelor airs every Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.