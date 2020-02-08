Ana Cheri Trains Her Upper Body In Black Sports Bra And Gray Leggings In New Video

Former Playboy model. Ana Cheri shared a workout video with her 12.4 million Instagram followers on Saturday that focused on her upper body. Dressed in a black sports bra with a strappy detail at the back, the brunette bombshell started with a set of dumbbell reverse flys. For this exercise, she had to lean over and lift the weights with her arms bent at a 90-degree angle.

She followed those with a series of tricep extensions which required her to hold one dumbell over her head and then lift and lower it. The camera was positioned behind her which allowed it to capture the definition in her arm muscles as she performed the exercise.

Ana ended her circuit with a set of narrow pushups against a bench. She placed her hands right next to each other for this one and maintained a wide-legged stance.

In her caption, she recommended doing 20 reps of each exercise for four rounds.

The clip amassed almost 15,000 views within 15 minutes and more than 100 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans raved over Ana’s appearance.

“Gorgeous, beautiful, pretty, cute angel, I love you so much,” one admirer wrote.

Ana’s workout attire also got some attention.

“MY FAVORITE LEGGINGS!” another commenter wrote. “Doing this workout tonight!”

In the caption, Ana revealed that her ensemble was from her activewear brand Cheri Fit. A glance at the company’s website shows that she rocked their “Aero Tri-Blend Charcoal Leggings” in the video. They retail for $47 but are currently sold out. Her sports bra also doesn’t appear to be on sale in their online shop either. In her post, Ana shared that they are currently working on restocking so the items may become available in the near future.

This isn’t the first time that Ana has rocked those leggings on her Instagram page. In a previous photo, she paired the flattering workout pants with a matching long-sleeved crop top that showed off a sliver of her toned abs. The top is also from Cheri Fit and retails for $32. In the caption, she disclosed that the set was her current favorite among all of the brand’s offerings this season.

Ana also sent an encouraging message to her millions of followers.

“Tough times don’t last, tough people do,” she wrote.

The upload proved popular with her fans as it’s been liked close to 150,000 times since it was shared six days ago.