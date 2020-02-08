Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Tom Brady Being Discussed As Dak Prescott Replacement

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for 2020 with several questions in front of them. One of the biggest is whether or not Dak Prescott will return. At the moment, it appears there are a few in the front office who think it might be better for the team if he doesn’t. It appears Tom Brady is at least being considered for the 2020 season.

Former Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin is among those who were told Dallas is looking in Brady’s direction. With a fresh start at coach in Mike McCarthy, the team is looking for a fresh start under center as well. Even if that means bringing in a player near the end of his career.

Irvin recently appeared on WEEI Radio and talked about a conversation he had during the pre-game for Super Bowl LIV. Speaking on Dale & Keefe’s radio program the former receiver said a member of the Dallas Cowboys explicitly told him Brady was under consideration.

“It was shocking. I had a vodka cranberry in my hand and when they said it to me I put the drink down and said, ‘Let’s talk a little bit more about this.’ I promise you, I had a conversation with people, I can’t tell you who, about that same scenario going down.”

Irvin added some of his incredulity came from his belief there just isn’t a chance Tom Brady is going to come to the Dallas Cowboys. As SI.com points out the front office has been unable to come to an agreement with their current quarterback.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images

Dak Prescott will be a free-agent should the inability to make a deal extends to March. There have been some reports the Cowboys offered as much as $33 million a year but Prescott turned it down. Dallas has also kicked around the idea of slapping the franchise tag on him but analysts around the league called that a bad idea.

There is a belief out there the front office could sign Brady for quite a bit less than the $35 million Prescott is claimed to have asked for from the Cowboys. That is, of course, assuming the New England Patriots don’t attempt to sign their longtime signal-caller themselves.

Dallas is also going to have plenty of competition on the open market for Brady. The quarterback has been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chargers, and the San Francisco 49ers just to name a few teams. If there is a bidding war for the veteran quarterback, there’s no guarantee the Dallas Cowboys would save enough money on Tom Brady to make it worth walking away from Dak Prescott.