‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Aydin Rips Apart Jackie Goldschneider’s Child’s Birthday Party In New Rant

In each city of The Real Housewives franchises, there are always women on the casts who just never quite get along. On The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin are those two women who no matter how hard they might try, just can’t make a friendship work. In the current season, one of the biggest arguments between the two ladies was a birthday party Jackie threw for her children. According to Jennifer, much more thought could have been put into the party, given the amount of money Jackie has in the bank.

Jennifer was annoyed with the poor selection of food, and for the lack of thought, she felt Jackie put into the kid’s birthday. It seemed like the two women had moved on from it, but in an Instagram post, Jennifer recently went on a very long rant about the party Jackie threw, solidifying that this feud isn’t over. Instagram account Comments by Bravo caught the whole rant on their feed where Jennifer went into more detail about the lackluster celebration.

A fan commented on a post of Jennifer at a Chuck E. Cheese party, saying it was the “pot calling the kettle black,” and suggested the RHONJ only cared about money.

“Are you seriously comparing Jackie’s party to a party at Chuck E. Cheese where there are tons of things to do?” she began. “There was no where to sit. The only option she had was which team you wanted to be on while playing basketball on her driveway for four hours.”

Jennifer went on to say Jackie should have had options for other activities for the children there who didn’t want to play basketball, and said there was a “lack of effort.” She also noted that there weren’t even balloons around to let people know where the party was and there were just no decorations. Jennifer continued to say that the goodie bags provided were just Amazon boxes that Jackie “threw on the driveway” and they weren’t even bagged, to begin with. According to the RHONJ star, the goodie bag boxes had loose toys in them like jump ropes and balls that children were handing to her and she had no way to hold all of the random stuff together, so she stuck them under her armpits.

The 42-year-old commented that she goes to the dollar store to get goodie bags for her own children’s birthday parties, suggesting that not a lot of money had to be spent to do the party how she felt was proper.

More feuding about the party is expected to occur at the upcoming RHONJ Season 10 reunion.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.