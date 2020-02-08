‘Playboy’ Hottie Dasha Mart Goes Topless In A Tight Leather Miniskirt For Racy Photo

Dasha Mart sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page on Saturday morning, when she uploaded an ultra-racy photo from her sizzling shoot for Playboy Mexico.

To say that Dasha showed a lot of skin would be an understatement. The Russian bombshell was half-naked in the highly-NSFW picture, which can be viewed on Instagram. The gorgeous blonde wore nothing but a risqué black leather miniskirt, slaying the topless look — and flooring fans with her hotness. While the photo was substantially skin-baring, the picture had a gripping, artistic feel to it. The scorching update saw the scantily-clad model posing seductively against a white wall and casting a sexy silhouette on the inviting, canvas-like background. The effect seemingly doubled the amount of dangerous curves showcased in the tantalizing snap, while also serving to accentuate the babe’s chiseled figure.

Not one to play coy in front of the camera, Dasha unabashedly flaunted her insane body in the steamy pic. The Playboy hottie let herself be photographed from the profile and sultrily arched her back, slightly tilting her head backwards as she lifted up one arm to clasp her thick, luxurious mane in the palm of her hand. She held her other arm across her midsection, softly grazing her chest line with her fingers. The tempting pose spotlighted Dasha’s buxom curves, which were all but completely exposed. Her ample bust was aptly censored in editing with a thick black “x,” which was strategically superimposed over the photo.

The model’s sole item of clothing did little in the way of providing coverage. The dangerously short skirt was extremely revealing and hemmed at the upper thigh, offering a great view of her sculpted pins. Dasha showed off her long, lean legs as she lifted up one knee, calling attention to her toned thighs and muscular calf. The bombshell also teased her curvy backside in the enticing posture, and showed off her impossibly tiny waistline.

The skirt featured a high-rise waist and fit tightly around her midriff, emphasizing her hourglass frame. The clingy garment also boasted a daring lace-up panel on the side, which was largely undone to flash the flesh and unveiled the stunner’s beautifully intricate hip tattoo.

Dasha was all glammed up for the sweltering shoot. She wore a dark, skin-toned eyeshadow and dramatic faux eyelashes, and sported a glossy nude shade on her plump lips. The sophisticated makeup added an elegant touch to the torrid look, as did her classy hairstyle. The blond vixen showed off her lush tresses perfectly coiffed in sumptuous curls. In a bid to add more spice to the already provocative shot, she pulled back her locks to expose her bare back. Her skin was oiled down to perfection and glistened as it caught the light.

Fans went crazy over the saucy photo, which amassed 4,500 likes in under 30 minutes of being uploaded onto the platform. In the space of two hours, the post racked up more than 12,000 likes and close to 300 comments from her admirers.

“Black skirt looks amazing on you!” wrote one person, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a camera emoji.

“You are divine,” gushed another Instagrammer, followed by a trio of kiss-mark emoji.

One eagle-eyed fan noticed that the blazing snap was not originally featured in Dasha’s Playboy spread.

“Wait this photo wasnt [sic] in the playboy mag. Are there any more photos whitch [sic] are not in the magazine?” they asked.

The model was gracious enough to reply, writing, “yes. Some pictures for promotion and net.”