Cindy Crawford’s Son Presley Gerber Debuts New Face Tattoo

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s son, Presley Gerber, debuted a new face tattoo, showing off the ink on his Instagram account. In a video uploaded to the social media site, he reveals the tiny lettering below his right eye. The tattoo reads “misunderstood” in block letters.

The 20-year-old model showed the clip of New York-based tattoo artist Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena working on the new ink, which joins the tattoos he already has on his hands, neck, wrists, and arms.

The male model got the tattoo at JonBoy Tattoo at the Moxy Hotel Times Square.

Valena posted his own pics of Presley and his work on his Instagram page. One image had a caption that read “Sorry mom,” referring to a possible reaction from the modeling legend when she learns of her son’s new and permanent marking on his strikingly handsome face.

In the image, Presley is seen wearing a Stussy beanie and a camouflage hoodie from the brand Anti Social Social Club. He is also wearing orange pants.

In a close-up pic, Presley is pointing to his new tattoo with his heavily inked right hand.

Along with myriad other tattoos, Presley has one that refers to his sister, model Kaia Gerber. The two reportedly share a tight bond. That tat, which is placed on his left tricep, reads “Kaia XXIII.”

Valena is well-known in the tattoo community for his small, precise tattoos, and he has inked other celebrities including Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Justin Bieber, and Kendall Jenner, reported People Magazine.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have not publicly commented thus far on their son’s new ink.

Presley is a male model, carrying on the family tradition of his sister and mother, who was one of the top-earning female models of the 1980s and 1990s alongside Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz and Christy Turlington.

People appeared shocked by the new ink and revealed their surprise in the comments section of JonBoy’s post, where the ink can be seen up close.

“Luckily Mom has the money to pay for a top of the line laser removal when her little boy wises up and wants the face tat removed,” said one person of the shocking facial ink.

“Shame on you for allowing yourself to tattoo this on him. He’s obviously going to regret it. All for clout instead of saying no,” said a second commenter.

“Ridiculous…what other runway model do you see having a face tattoo? What’s so misunderstood about you? Grow up,” wrote another Instagram user.

“So sorry for Cindy and Randy [sic], this will break their hearts,” was a fourth reply.