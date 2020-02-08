Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Shows Off Svelte Figure In Lavender Sports Bra And Leggings

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines flaunted her trim physique in the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshot, the brunette mother-of-one rocked a lavender sports bra with matching leggings. The bra featured a halter-cut neckline that revealed a sliver of Kayla’s cleavage. The light-purple leggings were high waisted.

Kayla paired the outfit with white sneakers and pulled her straight brown hair into a high ponytail for the selfie. She also appeared to be wearing subtly glamorous makeup that included dark eyeliner and neutral eye shadows but the details of the look were hard to see because the cellphone partially obscured her face.

In the comments section of the posts, fans had lots of questions about Kayla’s outfit but she hasn’t answered any of them, as of this writing. Others opted to compliment her looks instead.

“Looking real gorgeous,” one fan wrote before adding several red heart emoji to their comment.

“I’m convinced you look amazing in all colors,” another added.

But Kayla’s caption revealed that the post wasn’t just meant to be a display of her enviable muscle tone. In it, she discussed workout modifications for exercises that are included in her signature Bikini Body Guide (BBG) program. For example, she said that the standard pushup on the toes could be replaced with one done on the knees. She also suggested that the jump squats and lunges could be replaced by static versions of these exercises.

Kayla encouraged her followers not to feel any shame about doing modified versions of the advanced workouts. But she also stressed the importance of challenging oneself, stating that anyone who starts feeling that the modified version is easy should elevate the exercise’s difficulty level. She ended her message by asking fans to write an exercise they’d like to know the modification for in the comments section.

In response, fans asked for modification recommendations for a number of exercises like leg presses, mountain climbers, burpees and more.

“I’m doing the sweat challenge & just getting back into working out after knee surgery, Really can’t do any lunge variations, are there alternatives for lunges?” one person asked.

Others asked for options that were safe when working out with certain medical conditions.

“Could you do a series of exercises in a post that are safe for diastasis recti please???????” a fourth commenter queried.

As of this writing, Kayla hasn’t responded to any of the questions about exercise modifications in the comments section.