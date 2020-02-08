Jakrapanth Thomma Identified As Thailand Shooter Who Killed 17, Posted Live Video Of Attack At Shopping Center

Jakrapanth Thomma has been identified by police as the Thai Army soldier who opened fire in a shopping mall in Thailand, killing at least 17 in an attack that he live-streamed to the internet.

As the Mirror reported, police said the masked suspect opened fire in the Terminal 21 mall in Korat, which is in northeastern Thailand. Police believe that Thomma remained barricaded inside the shopping center with hostages, and had posted a number of graphic and taunting videos during the attack.

Many shoppers who were in the mall at the time of the attack took cover and were still hiding when police special forces prepared to storm the building, the report noted. It was not yet clear if police were treating the attack as an act of terrorism.

Authorities said the attack started when Thomma killed his commanding officer, then stole a gun and ammunition from a military camp. The attack started at a Buddhist temple, though it was not clear how many of the reported 17 victims were killed in the first location. He then drove a military vehicle to a shopping center where the attack continued.

Thomma also posed a number of pictures on Facebook showing himself wielding a gun and showing off other firearms, the Mirror report noted. Thomma also appeared to be enamored with Anders Behring Breivik, the far-right Norwegian mass shooter who became popular among white supremacists and far-right militants after his 2011 attack that left 71 people dead.

As the BBC reported, media in Thailand shared video that appeared to show Thomma getting out of a Humvee-type vehicle in front of the shopping center and opening fire at people as they ran away. Media also showed fire inside the shopping center that witnesses said was caused by a gas canister that exploded when Thomma shot it.

Thomma himself shared a selfie video with the fire raging in the background. Other video taken by shoppers showed the chaos inside the shopping center as many ran to safety. An apparent surveillance video also showed Thomma walking through the halls of the now-empty shopping center holding a long gun.

Active shooter murders 12 people in a Mall of #Thailand ???????? The suspect is a soldier identified as Jakrapanth Thomma who posted images of the assault on his social networkspic.twitter.com/mOSnqegwoW — Oscar Contreras∴???????????????? (@oscarcontrera) February 8, 2020

Police asked people to stay away from the shopping center as they reportedly prepared to storm the building, and called on people to donate blood to help those injured in the attack.

Authorities did not yet have any information on the motive for the Thailand shopping center shooting. Thomma’s Facebook page was taken down during the attack.