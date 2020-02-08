Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Glutes In Red Leggings For New Workout Video On Instagram

Tammy Hembrow focused on training her lower body in the latest workout video on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a red hooded sports bra and matching leggings, the Australian bombshell started the workout with a set of dumbbell deadlifts. For this workout, she bent forward at the hips lowering the weights as she did so before raising her body back up again. Tammy did the exercise with a silver-gray resistance band above her knees and it remained there for the entirety of the circuit. During that first clip, she also knocked out a set of side steps that she did without weights and continued into the next clip.

Weighted hip thrusts came next. For this exercise, Tammy positioned her pelvis under a barbell and then lifted her hips upward. After that, she spread her knee, stretching the resistance band as she did so, before she lowered her hips.

According to her caption, Tammy’s red workout ensemble is from her athleisure wear brand, Saski Collection. While she didn’t share any additional info about the items, a glance at the brand’s website reveals that the sports bra retails for $40. Saski’s high-waisted leggings all sell for $60.

In the caption, Tammy also shared that she’d had a busy week with barely any time to herself so this workout was a way for her to de-stress. She encouraged her fans to also make time for self-care and asked them about their motivations for exercising.

As of this writing, the video has been liked close to 145,000 times and almost 650 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments, fans showered Tammy with glowing praise.

Some commenters described her as their fitness inspiration.

“Love that she’s not showing off her body just for fame and popularity,” one admirer wrote. “She shows what can come from hard work and determination, and that’s why I love her.”

Tammy’s all-red outfit Saski Collection outfit also got some attention.

“This outfit is everything!” another commenter added. “Everyone wants to look good while working out especially bc of self-esteem and motivation. I’m sold now gotta look into @saskicollection.”

Others responded to Tammy’s caption and shared their motivations for working out.

“Training makes me honestly feel better and happy,” a third commenter added. “I started my fitness journey a few years ago thanks to you. Forever Grateful!”

“Working out relieves my stress and feel like I’m unstoppable at times! Hehe” a fourth commenter remarked.