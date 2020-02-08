Florida Hottie Alexa Collins Looks Ready For The Weekend As She Tugs Down Her Pink Bikini

Alexa Collins left little to the imagination as she posed in a skimpy bikini for her most recent Instagram snap. The Florida hottie delighted her fans with the post on Saturday morning.

In the racy shot, Alexa rocked the hot pink bikini as she stood in a doorway and posed with a sultry look on her face as she tugged at the scanty top. The tiny two-piece boasted thick straps that tied in the front and on the sides of the matching bottoms.

The sexy swimwear showed off the model’s toned arms, massive cleavage, flat tummy, rock hard abs, tiny waist, and curvy hips. She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in cascading waves that rippled over her shoulders.

Alexa also opted for a full face of makeup in the snap. The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow, and a hint of black eyeliner on her upper lid. She also added pink blush on her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and light pink gloss on her pouty lips.

In the caption of the photo, Alexa told her fans that the stunning bikini was made by the brand Hot Miami Styles. Although she didn’t reveal her location, she appeared to be somewhere warm enough to don the bathing suit.

Meanwhile, many of Alexa’s 779,000-plus followers quickly began to respond to the post. The photo earned over 3,500 likes and more than 120 comments in less than an hour after it was shared to her account.

“Happy Saturday Alexa!!!! Ur hot and love the bikini!!!!!” one of the model’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Very stunning, absolutely gorgeous. very bright. And that is just the suit. The angel wearing it is breath taking beautiful,” remarked another adoring fan.

“Absolutely amazing body and flawless beauty,” a third social media user gushed.

“Good beautiful morning beautiful!!! Wishing you an outrageously awesome day,” a fourth comment read.

Alexa’s been known to turn up the heat on Instagram, and wears sexy clothing in many of her posts. She’s often seen rocking plunging dresses, tight jeans, crop tops, and more to showcase her enviable curves.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model recently stunned in a strappy purple and black lingerie set, complete the garter belt, by FashionNova.

That upload also appeared to be a favorite among Alexa Collins’ fans, who have clicked the like button more than 20,000 times while leaving over 360 comments to date.