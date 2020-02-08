AEW News: Chris Jericho Shares Photo With Overlooked WWE Superstar, Says ‘Big Things’ Are Coming

WWE superstar EC3 is currently out of action due to injury, but his days in the company could be numbered. On Friday, All Elite Wrestling World Champion Chris Jericho took to Instagram to share a photo with the Monday Night Raw star, suggesting that EC3 could be heading to the upstart company in the future.

In the accompanying caption, Jericho said EC3 had “big things” to look forward to and tagged AEW in the post. While it’s possible that Jericho was just goofing around with a friend, his post suggests that he wants AEW to recruit the former Impact Wrestling World Champion into the fold.

This was the impression some of Jericho’s followers got as well. One commenter said “WWE is going to offer him a s*** ton of money now,” referring to the company’s tendency in recent months to sign superstars to long-term deals in an effort to stop them from joining the competition.

“EC3 to AEW confirmed,” wrote another Instagram user. Another pleaded with the superstar to leave WWE because the company is “doing nothing with him.” These comments reflect the general consensus among the wrestling fans who shared their thoughts following the post.

EC3’s future doesn’t look bright on the WWE main roster. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vince McMahon reportedly isn’t a fan of the superstar, and he has no plans on giving him a push at any point. Since joining the main roster in 2019, he’s mainly been used to put over lower card talents, as McMahon supposedly “gave up” on him long ago.

Last year, the company teased a reunion between EC3 and Drake Maverick at a house show. The duo enjoyed popularity as a unit in Impact Wrestling, and neither performer has been given prominent roles since joining WWE. However, McMahon reportedly hated the partnership and stopped it from gaining momentum.

It remains to be seen what EC3’s future holds, but a move to AEW would undoubtedly rejuvenate his career. Prior to his current WWE run, he was one of the most popular superstars in sports entertainment outside of McMahon’s company. Many fans believe that he could offer some value to AEW, but he could also be a success in WWE if he’s given more opportunities to prove himself.

Perhaps WWE will see this latest development as a sign of EC3 being interested in joining a rival company, and management will make efforts to use him better moving forward.