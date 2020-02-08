Orson Bean, Actor From ‘Being John Malkovich’ And ‘Desperate Housewives,’ Dead At 91 After Being Struck By Car

Longtime actor Orson Bean died on Friday after being struck by multiple vehicles in Los Angeles, with police saying the Being John Malkovich star was the victim of a tragic accident.

As ABC7 reported, the noted television and movie actor was crossing a street in Venice when he was struck by a car that did not see him. Brian Wendling, captain with the Los Angeles Police Department, said that a second vehicle that was approaching the scene then struck Bean again, killing him. Wendling said the second driver was distracted by people trying to alert him to the accident, and did not see Bean until he had already struck the 91-year-old.

The report noted that both drivers remained on the scene after the accident, and no charges have been filed.

Bean was known for his roles in Being John Malkovich and the television series Desperate Housewives, where he played a steak salesman named Roy Bender who was a love interest for character Karen McCluskey, played by Kathryn Joosten.

As the New York Post noted, Bean was a prolific actor with a number of appearances on television shows and game shows over the course of six decades. He was most active during the 1960s and 70s, with a number of appearances including The Twilight Zone. Bean was also a comedian, making a number of appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

As the Mirror noted, Bean also gained fame for his actions off the screen, with allegations that he was involved in the Communist Party that nearly brought his acting career to a halt.

“His career was thrown into jeopardy when he was placed on the infamous Hollywood blacklist over allegations he was a supporter of the Communist Party,” the report noted. “However, he continued to work, gaining roles in The Twilight Zone and on Broadway.”

Bean saw his career continue to blossom after the allegations. As the report added, Bean was nominated for a Tony Award in 1961 for his role in Subways Are For Sleeping, and continued his television career afterward, peaking in the 1960s.

Bean had continued working well into his 90s, appearing in the NBC sitcom Superstore in 2018 and in the movie The Equalizer 2 the same year. His most recent role was in the Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie in an episode that debuted this year.

Bean is survived by his wife, actress Alley Mills, and four children.