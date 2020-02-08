‘This Is Us’ Stars Sterling K. Brown & Susan Kelechi Watson Channel Shakira In TikTok Video

This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson channeled singer Shakira for a hilarious new TikTok video. The on-screen couple found their groove in the cute 15-second clip shared both to the app and to Instagram.

The couple is seen standing before the song begins. As soon as the tune starts, Sterling and Susan look to their left and begin dancing like the Latin superstar singer and dancer.

First, the cute pals toss their shoulders back a couple of times before pulling their elbows in close to their waists, hands balled up into fists, and begin swaying back and forth.

Then, the duo gets into a squat position, rocking their hips back and forth before putting their arms up in the air and moving in sync to the tune.

The friends ended their dance by repeating the positions of their elbows as mentioned above, for one last sway to the tune.

Not one time did either break their serious expressions while participating in the dance challenge, which Sterling hashtagged as the Ahi Challenge.

Sterling said of the couple that their “hips don’t lie.”

The video appears to have been taken on the studio lot where the NBC series This Is Us is filmed. Susan and Sterling portray married couple Randall and Beth Pearson on the popular television drama.

Susan is wearing casual clothing in the clip — a black turtleneck with a sweeping, asymmetrical bottom accented by a gold necklace. With that, she is seen sporting jeans and black boots.

On her head, Susan wore a colorful and fashion-forward scarf that was tied around the back of her dark hair. Her tresses were styled into a low chignon at the base of her neck. Oversized hoop earrings and sunglasses finished off her overall look.

In stark contrast, Sterling appears ready for a run in athletic gear. He is wearing a half-zip dark-colored pullover, which he wore over a dark t-shirt. On his legs, he is wearing running leggings underneath baggy basketball shorts. Sneakers are on his feet. Sterling finished his fashion look with a pair of dark sunglasses.

This Is Us co-star Niles Fitch was one of the first to comment on the clip. He portrays a younger version of the character Randall on the show.

“So this explains all the laughter and yelling outside my trailer earlier,” he revealed.

Fans loved the clip and shared their sentiments in the comments section of the social media site.

“I strive for their kind of friendship and partnership on This Is Us. You both are beautiful actors!!!” noted a fan of the couple.

“I don’t think ever I’ve loved a tv couple more,” remarked a second person.