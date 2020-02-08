Tracee Ellis Ross Sizzles In Wild Maxi Dress With Cut-Outs And Hot Pink Details

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who is the daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross, thrilled her 7.6 million Instagram followers with a double Instagram update that showcased a bold ensemble she recently wore.

In the picture, Tracee posed at the end of a hallway in front of a white door with a stunning vintage door knob and panel details. The hallway was painted a soft cream shade, and Tracee was a pop of color in the neutral setting. She rocked a unique maxi dress with cut-out details all along the garment. The dress had long sleeves, a closed neckline that covered up the bombshell’s cleavage, and a figure-hugging silhouette that draped over her body all the way to her ankles.

Though the silhouette itself was fairly conservative, the fabric made a major style statement. The look featured small circular cut-outs in a square grid pattern that transformed the piece entirely. Tracee layered what appeared to be a hot pink strapless bra and hot pink boy shorts underneath the garment, although the pink undergarments may have been part of the dress to avoid it becoming too NSFW.

Tracee’s curves looked incredible in the dress, and she posed with one hand on her hip and the other holding a hot pink clutch bag. Tracee allowed the dress to be the star of her look, and pulled her hair back in a sleek, chic low bun that accentuated her flawless bone structure. She made sure to tag her glam squad in the picture.

In the second shot, Tracee showcased the back of the dress. The form-fitting silhouette highlighted her toned derriere, and the dress featured a slit up the back that showcased a tantalizing hint of skin. The whole look was stunning, and showed off Tracee’s sculpted body.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the stunning dress, and the post racked up over 163,000 likes within just eight hours, including a like from pop diva Mariah Carey. Her fans also filled the comment section with their thoughts, showering Tracee with praise.

One fan couldn’t handle the look, and said “Stop it now! Give me more!”

“What else can I say but “you always slay”,” another fan added.

“Loving this piece so much,” one fan who was feeling the statement gown said.

“Wow, you’re incredible,” another follower commented.

In the caption of the post, Tracee referred to the fact that the pink gown was look two. Just a few hours before sharing the statement maxi dress, as The Inquisitr reported, Tracee shared another gorgeous snap in which she rocked a black maxi gown by designer Tom Ford.