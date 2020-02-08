Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns In A Black Maxi Dress By Tom Ford

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who is the daughter of the legendary singer Diana Ross, recently shared a fashion-forward snap with her 7.6 million Instagram followers. The beauty was one of the many celebrities who opted to attend the Tom Ford AW20 show, and she decided to show off the ensemble she wore for the evening.

Tracee donned a black maxi dress with long sleeves and a high neckline that almost resembled a turtleneck. The dress appeared to be fitted on top, but a bit looser on the bottom, flowing down over her curves. Though the look was primarily all black, there were a few colorful embellished panels on the dress that made a major style statement. Given Tracee’s pose, not every detail of the dress was visible, but the fashion-forward ensemble looked incredible on her. The maxi length of the look hid her feet, so her footwear wasn’t on display.

Tracee wore her hair down, and embraced her natural texture for a stunning vibe. She kept her makeup simple, opting for minimal eye makeup and a bold pink lip to add another pop of color to the dark ensemble. She posed with her back to the camera, and placed one hand on the white door in front of her as she glanced over at the camera with a coy look. She made sure to tag her glam squad in the picture as well, acknowledging all the individuals who helped create the stunning look.

Tracee’s followers couldn’t get enough of the chic vibe of the shot, and the post racked up over 155,000 likes within just nine hours, including a like from model Bella Hadid. Tracee’s fans also filled the comment section with 1,750 comments that showered her with praise.

One follower wanted a second snap that showcased all the angles of the dress, and said “we need to see the detail on the front because it looks like it may save all our souls. Just sayin’.”

“WHY is she so unbelievably gorgeous? Love her!” another fan added.

One fan simply said “goddess!” followed by several emoji.

Another follower said “Ok you’ve been doing the most and I love it.”

Tracee loves to show off her bold ensembles in fun photoshoots that have a high-fashion vibe. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Tracee donned a figure-hugging red dress that likewise was a maxi length. She wore her hair in a super long statement braid, and shared three stunning snaps taken outside that showcased her ensemble.