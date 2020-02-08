Brunette Bombshell Nina Serebrova Flaunts Perky Derrière & Long Legs In Cheeky Daisy Dukes

Model Nina Serebrova has a killer figure and she put the backside of it on display when she donned a pair of cheeky Daisy Dukes in her latest Instagram update.

The beauty’s update was a collection of two photos that were taken somewhere on South Miami Beach. Nina stood with her back to the camera facing a a red, orange and yellow lifeguard stand that was several feet in front of her. A few beachgoers as well as beach umbrellas were off to the side of the picture.

Nina’s Daisy Dukes were hard to miss as they were a neon green acid wash. Not only that, but a good deal of her derrière was showing. The ends were frayed, drawing the eye to her booty. She paired the shorts with a white, long-sleeved shirt that had a sexy keyhole cutout in the back. She also wore a pair of beige sneakers. Her long, raven hair fell straight down her back and blew in the wind.

The snapshots were taken from an angle that was lower than Nina’s rear end, giving her fans a nice look at her curvy booty. She held her fingers under her cheeks for an added dose of sex appeal. She stood on her toes while lifting her other foot, highlighting her long, lean legs. Her sun-kissed skin looked flawless.

Both images were similar, taken at slightly different angles. The second photo showed a little bit more of Nina’s backside, and in particular, her rear end.

In the caption, she asked her followers which angle they preferred.

Some of her admirers had a hard time choosing just one.

“Both are so bootyful,” one Instagram user quipped.

“I say both the pictures are damn perfect,” a second admirer wrote.

That being said, some fans were able to pick a favorite, and it seemed the majority liked the second snap a little bit more than the first.

“Both are great but I think 2 is just a bit better,” said a third commenter.

“amazingly your butt is somehow even better in the first pic than it is in the second pic!” a fourth follower chimed in.

Nina is no doubt used to turning a lot of heads as she parades her fabulous figure around Miami Beach. Luckily for her 2.7 million followers, she likes to share frequent updates in which she is scantily clad. Not too long ago, she flaunted her curves in a white bikini while spending some time near the ocean.