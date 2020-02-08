‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Sizzles In Barely-There Blue Romper

Instagram sensation Lauren Drain, who her 3.9 million Instagram followers know as the “World’s Sexiest Nurse,” tantalized her fans with what appeared to be another sizzling throwback snap. While Lauren didn’t specify that the shot was a throwback, the blond bombshell has been sharing several snaps recently of her pre-baby physique as she works to get her sculpted body back.

In the selfie, Lauren posed in front of a large full-body mirror with a simple white frame. To the left of the mirror was a balcony or window that filled the space with natural light. Lauren rocked a dark blue romper that left little to the imagination, and showcased her incredible physique.

The romper was a strapless style, going straight across her chest and showing off just a hint of cleavage. It also featured cut-out details just underneath the bust, on her toned stomach, and on the sides of her torso, which showed off a bit more skin. The romper’s bottoms could barely cover Lauren’s gravity-defying derriere, and the fabric left a few inches of her pert booty exposed. The tight fit showcased her sculpted rear, and the short look also flaunted her toned legs.

Lauren accentuated her legs even more by adding a pair of sky-high stiletto heels to the ensemble. She finished off the look with a white bag, which she held in one hand while she took the selfie with her phone in the other. Lauren’s long blond locks tumbled down her back in a straight style, and she flashed a smile at the mirror for the selfie.

The picture was taken in Malibu, California, as she included the sunny spot in the geotag of the post. She asked her fans in the comment section whether or not they’d rock the scandalous ensemble while out and about, and acknowledged that the skimpy look showed off her “squat gains.”

Lauren’s fans couldn’t get enough of the revealing romper, and the post racked up over 44,100 likes within just 12 hours, and also received 532 comments from her eager fans.

One follower answered Lauren’s question posed in the caption, and said “if I looked like you yes.”

“Not me, but I don’t think the cut would show off my best attributes, but you? WOW and YES PLEASE,” another fan added.

“Absolutely stunning,” another follower said.

One fan simply said “you are amazing.”

Lauren has been thrilling her eager Instagram followers with throwbacks lately, including a smoking hot video. As The Inquisitr reported, a few days ago Lauren shared a video taken during a photo shoot in which she rocked a skimpy leather bikini and garter belt. The outfit showed off her sculpted physique to perfection.