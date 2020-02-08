Jon Bon Jovi Honors Best Pal With Special Song: ‘I Love You Baby’

The Bon Jovi singer posted the clip to his Instagram story.

Jon Bon Jovi honored his best pal, a longtime friend, and bandmate David Bryan with a special song to wish him a Happy Birthday, posting the wishes on his official Instagram story.

The handsome Bon Jovi lead singer and songwriter was seen in the clip standing in what appears to be a hotel room in front of some white curtains and a tan, patterned wall.

He is wearing a black, long-sleeved t-shirt and blue jeans in the short clip.

Jon is holding a pair of glasses in his right hand, perhaps what the 57-year-old uses for reading, as he sang his own birthday wish for his pal of 40 years. He acted out his emotions by opening his arms wide throughout the song and pointing directly at the camera.

Jon’s famous coif was fixed to perfection in the clip. His once blonde and frosted hair, which hung down past his shoulders in the 1980s is now grey and cut just past his ears.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee appeared happy and relaxed in the video, singing happy birthday and tagging his pal in the video. David Bryan would share the clip to his own social media story as well.

In the video, Jon called David “Lemma” his nickname.

After a quick rendition of the song, Jon told David “I love you baby” his affection for his longtime pal evident by a huge smile he displayed at the song’s finale.

Jon and David became fast friends when Jon was just 16-years-old and in their first band called Atlantic City Expressway. Although they parted ways while David attended Rutgers University as a student o0f its Pre-Med program, Jon called on his pal when he scored a recording contract in 1983 after his one-off song “Runway” became a surprise hit.

David has played keyboards and sung on all of Bon Jovi’s albums. He has also appeared on the solo outings of Jon and former bandmate Richie Sambora, an original member of the band who parted ways with the group in 2013.

Jon, David, and drummer Tico Torres, the longtime members of Bon Jovi worked alongside Hugh McDonald and Phil X on the band’s latest release and 15th studio album, Bon Jovi 2020. The band announced a tour to support their new record, where they will hit the road with legendary rock and roller Bryan Adams as their supporting act.

The tour begins on June 10 in Tacoma, Washington and will end July 28 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.