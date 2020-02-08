‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers Video: Sally’s Deadly Diagnosis

Sally's time is running out, and there's no chance that she's going to survive this.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows the most heartbreaking moment of Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) life. The redhead will hear her deadly diagnosis and only Katie Logan (Heather Tom) knows that she only has a little time left.

The promo, “All she has left,” depicts Sally as she struggles with the doctor’s terminal diagnosis. Hope gives a rending performance as a woman who must deal with her own mortality.

The clip opens with Sally at the doctor’s office. She talks to Katie as she tries to process the horrible news.

“You never expect to hear that you have so little time left,” Sally chokes out. Luckily, Katie managed to make the appointment with her and she will be able to open up to her. Sally will have to deal with a vast range of emotions as she deals with her diagnosis. And if there’s anyone who understands what she’s going through, it’s Katie.

Katie has been in the same position as Sally. She also had to face death and knows how terrifying the experience can be. Although Sally insisted that nobody must know that she’s having health issues, Katie knows that you cannot keep quiet about certain things. She will make a decision to break Sally’s confidence so that she can have the support she needs.

Katie Tells Bill

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Katie will first tell her fiancé, Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Bill will be blown away when Katie gives him the news.

“She’s dying?!”

In a recent episode, Bill told Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) that he was sure that Sally was suffering from a broken heart. Wyatt wasn’t so sure that his father was right.

Katie will try to explain what Sally’s going through. She says, “She’s always ready for a fight. So, how terrifying it must be facing one that the doctors say she can’t win.”

Katie Breaks The News To Wyatt

Unable to keep the news to herself any longer, Katie will turn to the one person she knows will be able to help Sally get through this. Wyatt’s reaction will be painful to watch as he agonizes about losing someone he cares so much about.

“This can’t be happening! She needs me now,” he wails.

“No one should go through something like this alone!”

Although he no longer wants to be with Sally romantically, they share a rich past. The soap opera spoilers preview shows that Wyatt will be devastated when he hears that Sally will never recover from her illness.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Sally refuses to take Wyatt’s news about his reconciliation with Flo and promises that she will not make it easy for him to leave her. pic.twitter.com/TcK8x3drYz — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 20, 2020

Sally Comes To Terms With Her Time Left

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Sally will find herself back at work. Her hand begins to shake and the nib of her pencil breaks on the page. She throws away the pencil in disgust and suddenly she is overwhelmed with emotion.

Fighting back the tears, Sally says, “One month is all I have left.”