Russian Bombshell Dasha Mart Flaunts Insane Body & Killer Curves In Skintight Peach Leisurewear

Playboy hottie Dasha Mart showed off her sensational curves in trendy, form-fitting street-wear in her latest Instagram upload. The Russian bombshell poured her jaw-dropping figure into a peach crop top and matching leisure pants from Fashion Nova, and sent quite a few pulses racing in the skintight ensemble. The stylish co-ord sported a ribbed design that appeared to enhance the babe’s shapely physique. The curve-hugging two-piece fit her like a glove, clinging to her insane body and highlighting her mouth-watering, bodacious frame.

Dasha showed off the sexy-sporty look in a photo-heavy update consisting of four sun-kissed snaps. Reporting from the grandiose Brickell Bay Club Condos in Miami, the gorgeous model put her fierce physique on full display as she showcased the outfit from all angles. Snapped right on the water’s edge, in the small green oasis that surrounds the Brickell Bay plaza, the sizzling blonde paraded her ample assets before the camera, sending some seriously sultry vibes as the poses got increasingly flirty. The towering buildings of the swanky complex loomed in the distance, flanked by tropical trees and patches of greenery. A clear, nearly turquoise sky hung overhead, completing the majestic scenery. Dasha’s warm-colored attire vividly contrasted with the cool-toned decor, which was dominated by shades of green and blue.

In the first photo shared with fans, Dasha put her busty curves front and center as she let herself be photographed from the mid-profile. The picture gave fans a detailed view of her skimpy top, which was extremely low-cut and boasted a scooped neckline that exposed plenty of cleavage. The blond bombshell also bared a small portion of her trim midriff in the revealing crop top — a long-sleeved number that hemmed well below the chest line. Her snug pants sported a high-rise waistline that concealed her belly button, showing just a little skin. The model put one leg forward, bending it at the knee in a seductive posture that emphasized her chiseled thighs and teased her curvy backside.

The second photo in the batch was a full-body shot that saw Dasha turning her back to the camera to flaunt her perky posterior. The model was portrayed from a left-hand angle and provocatively parted her legs as she looked over her shoulder with a beaming smile. A swipe to the next slide showed her posing much in the same way as she did in the first pic, except this time around her arms were stretched over her head and her back was arched. The fourth and final shot was a mirror image of the second snap, captured from the right-hand angle. The pic offered a very similar view, once again spotlighting the model’s pert derriere.

Dasha topped off her look with a pair of ombre shield sunglasses. She further accessorized with a shiny wrist watch. The bombshell also appeared to be wearing a peach-toned lipstick, which complemented her apparel. Her honey-colored locks were styled with a mid-part and fell down her back in sleek, uniform strands.

The bombshell penned a long, three-paragraph caption in Russian. A translation provided by Google Translate revealed that she was expressing her preference for posing outdoors whenever she happened to travel to picturesque locations such as this one. She also engaged followers by asking them to pick their favorite photo of the quartet and relay their choice in the comments section.

As expected, her admirers did not disappoint, reaching out to offer their thoughts on the steamy photos. While most of the comments were in Russian as well, some of the stunner’s English-speaking fans also chimed in to vote for their favorite shot.

“Number 4, the BEST!!! Kisses from Spain,” read one message, trailed by four blowing-kiss emoji.

“Omg 4 lol,” agreed a second Instagrammer, adding a string of flattering emoji.