Kelly Clarkson Wows Fans In Beautiful Dress During Cover Of Pink Tune ‘I Am Here’

Kelly Clarkson wowed her fans with a cover of Pink‘s 2017 tune “I Am Here” for the latest edition of a favorite segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show, “Kellyoke.” The first American Idol winner showed off her pipes and wore a statement-making dress for her version of the rocking song.

In the Instagram clip seen below, Kelly took to the stage alongside her house band for the performance wearing a floor-length multi-tiered black-and-white striped design.

Kelly’s luminous skin was perfectly complemented by the bold pattern of the outfit. The top of the garment boasted a scoop neckline and was accented by a row of tiny buttons that went from the neckline through the drop waist of the dress. The garment had short sleeves, a twist on Kelly’s usual style of covering up her arms.

The floor-length fashion look was multi-tiered, with the first tier ending at the top of Kelly’s knees. The second tier began just after that, connected by a hem that tied the two pieces of material together. A third tier skimmed the floor when the talk show host walked onto the stage.

Kelly paired her look with black boots.

As for her hairstyle and makeup application, Kelly opted to wear her tresses long and loose in flowing waves that cascaded down her back. She paired that with light gray eyeshadow, dark mascara and eyeliner, and her signature red lips.

Kelly performed the Pink tune with all the force and vigor of its original singer, who released the single off her seventh studio album Beautiful Trauma. The album was heralded as Pink’s return to music after a hiatus of five years and brought forth the wildly popular single “What About Us” as well.

Beautiful Trauma would later be nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 61st Annual Grammys.

Fans were awestruck by Kelly’s performance, which required her to not only hit softer and lower notes but also to belt out the song’s chorus with ease.

In the caption of the video, the show posted that this cover was one that viewers had been waiting for.

Fans took to the comments section of the Instagram share by The Kelly Clarkson Show to reveal their own personal thoughts about the singer’s performance of the vocally challenging tune.

“This is my fav song off that album. Thank you, Kelly, and to whoever requested it. She and My Band Y’all killed it per usual,” said one admirer.

“You & Pink are absolutely FIRE!!! Love you both & immense respect!!!” said a second viewer of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“Kelly can sing anything!” noted a third fan.