Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Curves In Overall Swimsuit While ‘Trail Blazin” On The Beach

Model Rosanna Ankle showed off her sense of adventure — and her incredible figure — in her latest Instagram update. On Friday, the beauty shared a snap that saw her walking barefoot on a trail near the beach while wearing a sexy, overall swimsuit.

According to the geotag for the post, Rosanna was on a secluded area of a beach somewhere in Northland, New Zealand. In the comments, she told a follower that the snap was taken at Maitai Bay, which is on the Karikari Peninsula. The ocean view was gorgeous, complete with lush greenery and blue skies.

As lovely as the scenery was, Rosanna was the focal point in the image. The camera captured her as she walked on the trail with her back to the ocean. She stepped with one hip was off to to the side, accentuating her hourglass shape and toned thighs.

The beauty’s bathing suit was as cute as it was unique, in that it was fashioned to look like a pair of overalls in the front. It was made from fabric that had thin white and blue stripes. The straps were thick and attached to the front with metal buckles. The front had a low-cut, flashing a bit of Rosanna’s cleavage. The suit also had wide openings on the sides, as part of her side boob was visible. A single pocket was also on the front of the suit, adding to the overall theme. The swimwear had high-cut legs, which showed off the curve of Rosanna’s hip as well as her long legs.

The sun hit Rosanna from behind, highlighting her long hair, which was parted down the middle and was tossed over one shoulder. Her makeup included sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow and contoured cheeks. She also wore a nude color on her lush lips.

In the caption, she said that she was blazing a trail, while plugging Fashion Nova for the unique swimsuit.

Some of her fans commented on the location while others piled on the compliments.

Not too long ago, Rosanna gave her fans something to get excited about when she flaunted her backside in a thong swimsuit that appeared to be near the same area she was on Friday. Wherever she is, her fans can always count on her looking fabulous.