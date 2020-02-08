Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Knocks Out Intense Leg Exercises In Black Sports Bra and Gray Shorts

Fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez trained her legs at the gym in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a black sports bra and gray patterned shorts, the brunette beauty started the workout with a set of leg presses. Ainsley set up the machine with a barbell plate on one side and attached a bright green resistance band to the other and only placed her heels on the press. In her caption, she recommended doing four sets of 20 reps and to rest for 90 seconds in between sets.
Ainsley moved on to split squats next using a pit shark machine. But she informed viewers that they could use a kettlebell or another type of weight if they didn’t have access to one.
A superset of leg extensions and walking lunges came next For the first exercise, Ainsley advised fans to use the machine’s handles to anchor themselves in the chair so that the glutes don’t elevate. She advised her audience to use “slow and controlled” movement during the exercise.
As for the walking lunges, Ainsley didn’t use additional weight for them, unlike the previous exercises.
Next, she tackled another superset that included laying abductors and trunk rotations. In her caption, she recommended laying back on the machine while doing the abductors so that the “side booty” gets activated.
For the trunk rotations, she held a metal device up to her midsection as she twisted her torso, but Ainsley said that she didn’t know what it was called. She also didn’t reveal its purpose in her caption. But she did mention that the exercise can also be done with the cable machine or a resistance band.
In the comments section, fans complimented Ainsley’s workout demonstration.
“Ainsley you are always exquisite in everything you do,” one admirer wrote
Others expressed their intentions to try some of her recommendations.
“This is awesome!!” another commenter added. “I like the variety and creativeness! Thanks for the workout!! Excited to try this out.”
“The leg press that you showed us is so interesting!” a third wrote. “I will have to try to push through my heels.”
“Thank you so much I just pulled up to the gym and needed this one desperately lol,” a fourth remarked.
Amidst all of the glowing compliments, some fans had questions for Ainsley. More than one commenter asked why she only placed her heels on the leg press instead of her entire foot. Ainsley replied and said that she did so target her glutes.
