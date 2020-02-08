‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: New Photos Tease Possible End Of Kate’s Tragic Relationship With Creepy Boyfriend Marc

The Big Three trilogy concludes with Kate's hellish week.

This Is Us fans should brace themselves for “A Hell of a Week.” The third part of the story arc featuring the Big Three won’t air until Tuesday, but NBC has released sneak peek photos that show teen Kate’s (Hannah Zeile) bad week could trump that of her brothers, Kevin and Randall.

The preview photos from the upcoming This Is Us episode show Kate and her mysterious boyfriend Marc (Austin Abrams) smiling as they sit together in a coffee shop but looking less amused when Kate’s mom Rebecca (Mandy Moore) joins them. Later, the teen lovebirds look serious as they talk outside as it snows near the Pearson family cabin. Promos for the upcoming episode show Marc screaming at Kate and kicking her out of his car.

Fans have already prepared for the worst. In comments to an Instagram photo of Kate and Marc, fans wrote that they fear teen Kate suffered an abusive relationship that scarred her. Other fans think teen Kate may be pregnant, which causes her boyfriend to become enraged. Other viewers predicted that Marc dies in a car accident after he speeds off, thus causing Kate to blame herself for his death. Most fans seem to think that whatever happened between Kate and Marc is directly related to her weight issues as an adult, as previously noted by The Inquisitr.

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

In an interview with People, This Is Us star Logan Shroyer (teen Kevin Pearson), said that what goes down with Kate and Marc is “a big deal.”

“It definitely changes Kate’s life,” the This Is Us actor said. “Fans are going to go on a wild ride.”

The last episode of This Is Us ended with Rebecca telling Kevin she was worried about Kate, whom she said just rode off to the family cabin with Marc.

“She just called me crying. I think she’s in trouble, Kev. We have to go get her,” Rebecca said.

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

This Is Us fans already know that something very bad happens with Marc. Rebecca is shown saying she doesn’t feel “comfortable” with him. The mysterious storyline was foreshadowed earlier this season when present-day Kate (Chrissy Metz) found an old photo of her bad boy ex and both she and Rebecca got serious as they recalled the past.

In the haunting scene, Rebecca told Kate that at the time the photo was taken, she wanted to believe that her kids were happy but “didn’t see what was happening.” Kate admitted she didn’t see it either.

The This Is Us episode “A Hell of a Week: Part Three” airs Tuesday, February 11 at 9 p.m. on NBC.