Pregnant Fitness Model Brittany Perille Yobe Works Upper Body In Hoodie And Black Leggings For New Videos

Fitness model Brittany Perille Yobe is showing that she isn’t about to let pregnancy stop her from lifting weights. In her most recent Instagram post, the brunette powerhouse tackled an upper body workout at the gym dressed in a pair of black leggings, a matching tank top, and a gray camo-print hoodie. She started the workout with rear delt face pulls. For this exercise, she stood with one foot in front of the other as she pulled a cable weight toward her forehead. In the caption, Brittany revealed that the “staggered stance” helped to better stabilize her core and support her growing baby bump during the exercise. This made it easier for her to pull heavier weight, she said.

After that exercise, she moved on to barbell skull crushers. For this one, she laid down on a bench, held the weight above her head and then bent her arms at the elbows to bring it toward her head.

Dumbbell bent over lifts came next which required her to bend at the waist with one knee propped against a bench. With a straight arm, she lifted the weight upward in front of her.

Brittany headed back to the cable machine for the next exercise, seated rope tricep extensions, which required her to pull the weight upward as she held the roped handle behind her head.

Dumbell rotator cuffs followed which involved a twisting motion of the arms as she lifted the weights. Then, in the final video, Brittnay knocked out a set of barbell upright rows, holding the weight with an overhand grip as she pulled it toward her torso.

As of this writing the post has been liked over 12,000 times and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, fans shared their appreciation for the workout demonstration.

“I’m 24 weeks pregnant and find it hard to know what to do in the gym!!” one person wrote. “I’ve saved this and will give it a go, thanks!”

“Go, momma,” another added. “So awesome and inspiring to see a strong pregnant lady kicking a** in the gym.”

“You were amazing before and still amazing being pregnant,” a third commented.

But one commenter expressed concern about the exercises that Brittany included in the circuit.

“Aren’t we supposed to refrain from lying on our backs for more than 2 minutes 20 weeks+?” they asked. “And I feel like all the lifting over the head could cause the placenta to detach itself which is fatal. Idk I get anxiety watching these workouts.”

In her reply, Brittany told the commenter that they didn’t have to watch her videos if her exercises made them uncomfortable. She also said that this was her second pregnancy and declared that she was aware of all of the “do’s and don’ts” associated with weightlifting while expecting. Brittany later added that her workouts have been approved by her doctor and that she based them off of her additional research as well.