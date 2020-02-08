Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Sizzles In Racy Hot-Pink Monokini: ‘Happy Saturday’

Instagram sensation Kayla Moody wished fans a “happy Saturday” in the best way possible — with a steamy swimsuit shot that offered a fantastic view of her chiseled body and killer curves. The gorgeous bikini model started off the weekend by sharing yet another scorching pic from her recent Costa Rican photoshoot for Entertainmentworld HD, one wherein she nearly bared it all for the camera.

Snapped in a lavish, tropical setting, the self-proclaimed “proud military wife” took a walk on the wild side in a racy animal-print swimsuit that left her dangerous curves all but completely exposed. The risqué bathing suit was a sleek, tiger-print monokini from Swimxotic Swimwear in a sexy, hot-pink color that put her insane beach body on full display. The saucy bathing suit featured a massive cutout in the front, baring not only her trim midriff and taut waistline, but also a large portion of her shapely chest as well.

Kayla was hardly contained by the scandalous monokini, which sported a cheeky top that barely censored her buxom assets. The blond bombshell nearly fell out of the skimpy one-piece, flashing her massive cleavage in all of its entirety, along with a copious amount of sideboob. Two thick straps crisscrossed over her ample decolletage area, calling even further attention to her bodacious bosom.

The swimsuit continued with equally scanty bottoms — a minuscule, v-shaped piece sporting a small triangle front and an extremely low-cut, scooped waistline that perfectly showcased the babe’s toned lower body. The item was most likely a thong bottom and boasted thin side straps that sat high on Kayla’s waist, accentuating the bombshell’s hourglass curves. The bottoms were also incredibly high-cut, leaving her sculpted hips completely bared and showing a great expanse of tanned skin.

The hottie was a total smokeshow in the ultra-revealing beach attire, which was adorned with dark tiger stripes and featured a black contrast hem that only served to highlight her tantalizing curves. The stunner posed seductively for the camera, crossing her legs as she shot a provocative look at the photographer. Her hands were raised in the air as the fair-haired beauty coquettishly played with her locks, wrapping a strand of hair around her finger. The sultry posture allowed her to showcase her chic manicure, which featured pastel-pink nail polish and elegant French tips.

Kayla paired the saucy look with an elaborate glam, matching her makeup to the palette of her attire. She wore a glossy pink shade on her luscious lips and emphasized her stirring gaze with dark eyeliner, a dark-toned eyeshadow, and dramatic faux eyelashes. She showed off her golden tresses perfectly styled in well-defined waves and wore her mane down with a side-part, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders.

As expected, the torrid snap brought some serious heat to Kayla’s feed, as many of her nearly 637,000 followers rushed to her page to hit the like button on her post. Shared with fans in the pre-dawn hours of the morning, the photo garnered more than 2,400 likes and 70-plus comments despite the early hour of posting.

“Incredibly beautiful and very sexy,” one Instagrammer said of the look, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Looking absolutely stunning,” agreed another, bumping up the number of heart-eyes emoji to two.

“You are beautiful and so sexy,” gushed a third fan, leaving a seemingly endless string of sparkling-heart emoji.

“Happy Saturday to you too!! you and your photos [are] always perfect with the best bikinis,” read a fourth message, trailed by an assortment of flattering emoji of the fire, heart, blowing-kiss, and rose variety.