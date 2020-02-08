Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Puts On A Provocative Display In Steamy Bikini Video

Australian bombshell Abby Dowse thrilled fans with a torrid bikini look on Friday, as covered by The Inquisitr. The sizzling blonde showed off her killer curves in a revealing neon-green two-piece, flaunting her sexy tan lines in a steamy photo that was closely cropped to her hourglass frame. Abby loved the look so much that she followed up with an even steamier video, wherein she rocked the same skimpy swimsuit but in a different, more provocative pose.

Shared with fans bright and early on Saturday morning, the tantalizing clip was a selfie video that showcased the hottie’s jaw-dropping figure in all of its entirety. Snapped in a quaint white interior, the gorgeous bikini model was standing in front of a floor-length vanity mirror, admiring her insane bikini bod as she held up the phone to capture the scorching footage. The decor was an immaculate one, and included a white padded armchair and gossamer white curtains framing what looked like a sunlit window. The white palette extended to the smooth wall at her back and the wood flooring beneath her feet. A white end table rested in a corned, adorned with a white flower pot that housed elegant white blooms. The sole splash of color was Abby’s bikini, which caught the eye with more than just its vibrant palette.

The video started off with Abby sultrily playing with her golden tresses, which were swept to the side and fell over her shoulders in loose waves, framing her generous decolletage area. The smokeshow adjusted a rebel strand, all the while looking at her phone with softly pursed lips. Her legs were slightly parted in a way that called attention to her sculpted thighs and incredible thigh gap. The camera then zoomed in on her hourglass curves, offering a sensational view of her flawless figure. Abby kicked things up a notch by seductively caressing her hip a few times, and sent pulses racing among her numerous admirers. The final images saw her sultrily cocking her hip to the side as the camera zoomed out again to showcase the babe in all of her splendor.

The Aussie stunner left little to the imagination in the racy two-piece, which was a teeny triangle string design that barely contained her ample curves. The 29-year-old hottie put her fierce physique on full display, flashing her spectacularly toned midriff and chiseled pins as she posed seductively in the mirror. The look was a seriously racy one, as Abby nearly spilled out of her bikini top, showing a massive amount of cleavage and a copious amount of sideboob. The item featured itty-bitty cups that were clearly too small for her, and was held in place by transparent green straps. The scanty bottoms followed a similar design, and sported a small ruched front and clear side straps, which were pulled high on Abby’s hips, further accentuating her curves. The smoking-hot babe accessorized with a neon-pink manicure and an entire collection of sparkling gold jewelry, which was described in detail in a previous report from The Inquisitr.

Although fans had already been introduced to the scorching look, the spicy bikini video earned Abby some more viral attention. The clip racked up more than 31,700 likes and 420-plus comments despite the early hour of posting.

In the caption, Abby mentioned once again how much she liked the bikini — the blond bombshell had previously said she owns the risqué two-piece in every color. She also penned a sweet message for her fans, thanking them for all the love and support as she celebrated 2 million followers on Instagram.

Fans were quick to shower the model with praise, leaving a flurry of compliments for the bikini-clad hottie.

“Body looks amazing,” wrote one person, adding a fire emoji and a green-heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of Abby’s swimsuit.

“Oh, my dear Lord, ridiculously, perfect. You look incredible,” gushed a second fan, trailed by a long string of sparkling-heart emoji.

Followers also reached out to congratulate Abby for hitting the Instagram milestone.

“Congratulations on 2 mil babe!!! Can’t think of anyone more deserving,” read one message, followed by three white-heart emoji.

“Seriously crazy how quick you got to 2M, you hit 1.9 only like a week ago [raising-hands emoji] Keep killin it, best part of everyday [fire emoji],” penned another one of Abby’s devotees.